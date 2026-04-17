Canadiens in the playoffs: It’s cheaper to fly round-trip to Tampa

It's (finally) playoff time! We'll get to see three games tomorrow (including the highly anticipated Game 1 between the Stars and the Wild), followed by four more on Sunday (including the Canadiens' first game).

Will you be able to make it to the Bell Centre for one of the Habs' games?

Currently, the Bell Centre ranks third among arenas with the most expensive (resale) tickets in the upper deck and the pit. The cheapest ticket currently listed on Billets.ca is $458. On StubHub? $446. And on Ticketmaster? $480!

I did some research, and only Sabres and Flyers fans have to spend even more to get into their arenas. You can understand the Sabres fans: they've been waiting over a decade to see their team in the playoffs again.

To sit in the Red Section, however, there's nothing under $1,000 on the various resale sites. All prices mentioned above are, of course, before taxes.

I just did the math: it would be cheaper for me to go see a game in Tampa Bay (if I want a good seat): You can find tickets for $300 (all-inclusive and in Canadian dollars) for Sunday's game.

A flight from Montreal to Tampa currently costs 424 CAD + taxes (carry-on included) with American Airlines.

And a night in a four-star hotel located between the airport and the arena: 167 CAD + taxes (6%).

In short, if I want to watch the Habs in the playoffs from within 30 rows of the ice, I have the choice between the Bell Centre ($1,000 + fees + Quebec/Canadian taxes) or the Benchmark International Arena ($300 + $487 + $177).

$1,000 in Montreal (not counting travel and parking) vs. $964 total in Florida.

So it would actually cost me less to make the trip to Tampa! I think I'm going to seriously consider it…

It's worth noting that several Canadiens season ticket holders have decided not to buy playoff tickets, according to Stéphane Bruyère, because the prices are too high.

Has going to the Bell Centre become an activity that's out of reach for the middle class?

Over 40% of Montreal Canadiens season ticket holders have chosen not to buy their playoff tickets. Prices, ranging from $550 to $2,175 per ticket, raise questions about the recognition offered to their loyal customers… pic.twitter.com/3bm9lIHASP — Stephane Bruyere (@stephanebruyere) April 16, 2026

Will Kent Hughes' inaction hurt the Canadiens?

At the trade deadline

, the Canadiens' GM appeared before the media and made a statement along these lines:

“We tried, but the prices were too high. That said, we had completed a deal for an unnamed player that fell through. We might revisit it over the summer.”

Given that Michael Hage has decided to stay in college for another year, it's clear the Habs would be better equipped to face the Lightning with Matthew Knies or Nico Hischier in their lineup. Even if it had cost Hage, Reinbacher, and a first-round pick, for example…

Let's face it: the second line will need to be able to support the first if they hope to eliminate the experienced Bolts in the first round. The problem is that Alex Newhook hasn't had much success in the playoffs since the start of his career: nine points in 32 games.

Ivan Demidov is a green rookie: two points in five playoff games.

And Alexandre Texier is perhaps the most consistent of the three in the playoffs with eight points in 21 games.

Oliver Kapanen (one assist), Kirby Dach (he hasn't played in the playoffs since his rookie season in Chicago and isn't inspiring much confidence right now), and Zachary Bolduc (one assist in seven games) aren't quality backup options in case things go south on the second line.

Kent Hughes knows it: his team isn't yet where it needs to be to hope to win the Stanley Cup. It will come…

Right-handed defenseman sought

According to reports, the Canadiens considered acquiring a right-handed defenseman last month. Rasmus Ristolainen, Dougie Hamilton, Colton Parayko, Zach Whitecloud, Nick Perbix…

There were many candidates, according to various sources. However, Kent Hughes felt the asking price to acquire them was too high.

However, with Noah Dobson's injury, the Canadiens currently have only two right-handed defensemen: Alexandre Carrier and David Reinbacher. One is still injured, and the other is still playing in the AHL…

Damn, I'd feel a lot more confident right now with one of the right-handed defensemen mentioned above…

But anyway, it's too late; there's no point in dwelling on it.