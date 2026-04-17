According to EA Sports’ simulation, the CH will win the Stanley Cup

Who will win the Stanley Cup this year in the National Hockey League?

The Avalanche? The Stars? The Wild? The Lightning? The… Canadiens?

Personally, I think it's hard to overlook the Colorado Avalanche's firepower. That team is intimidating with all the talented players on their roster. That said…

That said, EA Sports has run its annual simulation to determine who will hoist the coveted trophy next June… and in that simulation, it's the Canadiens who win the Cup.

Martin St. Louis's men would beat the Lightning in 7 games, the Sabres in 6, the Hurricanes in 7… before defeating the Wild in the final in a series that goes down to the wire.

One thing is for sure: it would make for a hell of a show…

The sim has spoken Your #NHL26 Playoff Simulation Stanley Cup Champions:

The @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/riaefS08hQ — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) April 17, 2026

Obviously, take this with a grain of salt. Because I don't think the developers at EA Sports can predict the future, hehe.

Seriously, though, it's still pretty wild to see.

We never would have imagined before the start of the season that a scenario like this would be possible. The Canadiens had a better season than we expected, and that's encouraging for what's to come as well.

We knew the Habs weren't going to be bad, but we didn't think they'd finish the season in 6th place in the National League standings…

Seeing the Stanley Cup return to Montreal would be amazing. Like, AMAZING.

And if we can dream a little with the simulation offered by EA Sports to get ready for the real thing, then… why not?

In a nutshell

– Claude Julien is out of a job.

The contracts of Blues Assistant Coaches Claude Julien and Mike Weber will not be renewed. https://t.co/uwBaVmVZUT #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 17, 2026

– Oh.

And a change might explain this strong comeback. https://t.co/thvQXatfMV — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 17, 2026

– Stay tuned.

“If I decide to play next year, I'd love to be a part of this group.” Jonathan Toews isn't sure if he'll return for another season. pic.twitter.com/TCPVOampq8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2026

– Good question.

Wonder if Tom Fitzgerald gets a look here given his ties to Jim Rutherford? https://t.co/1uI24Rkbex — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) April 17, 2026

– Well said.

Team Canada has secured some key players. Scheifele, Tavares, Thomas, O'Reilly, to name a few. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 17, 2026

– Yes.