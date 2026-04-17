A trade involving A.J. Brown to the Patriots is becoming the most likely scenario, according to an insider

The story is gaining momentum: Rumors surrounding Dexter Lawrence and the Packers have become a hot topic in the NFL .

The New York Giants star could be on the verge of leaving the organization as his relationship with the team deteriorates.

According to multiple reports, including those by Jordan Schultz, the situation between Dexter Lawrence and the Giants “hasn't been good” for some time. This strong statement lends credence to trade rumors.

The heart of the problem appears to be contractual. After an impressive 2024 season—marked notably by nine sacks and eight tackles for loss—Lawrence felt he deserved a pay raise. The organization's lack of action was reportedly perceived as a lack of recognition.

A frustration that has been building for several months

According to reports, Lawrence has also been affected by the departure of several key players over the past few years. Despite his professional attitude, this accumulation of factors has reportedly contributed to a deterioration in his relationship with management.

Although he has remained low-key in public, tensions appear very real behind the scenes. This situation is directly fueling speculation about his future.

In this context, the Green Bay Packers appear to be a logical destination. The team is looking to strengthen its defensive line and has a roster competitive enough to contend for major honors right now.

With quarterback Jordan Love firmly established, the Packers could afford to invest in a key player like Lawrence to round out their roster.

From a financial standpoint, Green Bay's situation remains relatively flexible, opening the door to a major trade.

A major hurdle: the price to pay

While the Dexter Lawrence to Packers rumors are gaining credibility, one factor could complicate matters: the compensation demanded by the Giants.

Due to the previous trade involving Micah Parsons, the Packers do not have a first-round pick until 2028. This limits their ability to offer a traditional package for a player of this caliber.

To close a deal, Green Bay will likely have to get creative, possibly by including multiple draft picks or established players.

At this point, nothing is confirmed, but the signs are becoming increasingly clear. The tensions between Dexter Lawrence and the Giants, combined with the Packers' interest, create a context ripe for a trade.

It remains to be seen whether discussions will materialize in the coming weeks. One thing is certain: the Dexter Lawrence-Packers trade rumors are now a story to watch very closely in the NFL.

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