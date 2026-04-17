A scoreless, hitless game: Parker Messick recorded three outs

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
A scoreless, hitless game: Parker Messick recorded three outs
Credit: MLB

Last night, Parker Messick was the Guardians' starting pitcher against the Orioles. And he was in top form.

After eight innings of work, with his team leading 4-0, the Cleveland pitcher had still not allowed a single hit to his opponents. He had a chance to make history.

But unfortunately, it didn't happen.

Leody Taveras, on the first pitch he received as the leadoff batter of the inning, broke the no-hitter by hitting a single off the starter. The ball went deep into the outfield.

Messick didn't leave the game immediately after that. He stayed in for a bit, but it was ultimately Cade Smith who entered the game to record a save, his fourth of the season.

He allowed both runners that his starter had left on base to score. Thus, Messick was credited with two earned runs in his team's 4-2 victory.

What you need to know is that the other 29 Major League Baseball organizations have recorded a no-hitter since the last time a Cleveland pitcher did so.

You have to go back to 1981 to see a no-hitter there.

It's early to analyze a team's start to the season, but the Guardians currently hold an 11-9 record. They are half a game behind the surprising Twins, who lead the Central Division.

Will Cleveland hold on?

PMLB
  • A machine.
  • You have to be careful with Shohei Ohtani.
  • Jose Berrios had velocity in the minors.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!