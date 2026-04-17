A scoreless, hitless game: Parker Messick recorded three outs
Last night, Parker Messick was the Guardians' starting pitcher against the Orioles. And he was in top form.
After eight innings of work, with his team leading 4-0, the Cleveland pitcher had still not allowed a single hit to his opponents. He had a chance to make history.
But unfortunately, it didn't happen.
Leody Taveras, on the first pitch he received as the leadoff batter of the inning, broke the no-hitter by hitting a single off the starter. The ball went deep into the outfield.
Parker Messick took a no-hitter into the ninth, and on the first pitch of the inning Leody Taveras delivered a single pic.twitter.com/tc9Sj4blPM
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 17, 2026
Messick didn't leave the game immediately after that. He stayed in for a bit, but it was ultimately Cade Smith who entered the game to record a save, his fourth of the season.
He allowed both runners that his starter had left on base to score. Thus, Messick was credited with two earned runs in his team's 4-2 victory.
What you need to know is that the other 29 Major League Baseball organizations have recorded a no-hitter since the last time a Cleveland pitcher did so.
You have to go back to 1981 to see a no-hitter there.
Cleveland has not had a no-hitter since 1981. The 45-year drought is the longest in MLB pic.twitter.com/VNPTOufzUq
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 17, 2026
It's early to analyze a team's start to the season, but the Guardians currently hold an 11-9 record. They are half a game behind the surprising Twins, who lead the Central Division.
Will Cleveland hold on?
- A machine.
Mason Miller's remarkable scoreless streak is approaching franchise-record territory: https://t.co/CnjXBp0OtC
— AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 17, 2026
- You have to be careful with Shohei Ohtani.
“If you lose Ohtani for even a short time, you can't even begin to describe the magnitude of the loss to your lineup.” @katiejwoo explains why the Dodgers are going to remain cautious with Shohei Ohtani in his first full season as a two-way player since he signed with Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/LN1HbKQ4EK
— Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) April 16, 2026
- Jose Berrios had velocity in the minors.
José Berríos in his Single-A rehab assignment tonight:
2.2 IP • 5 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 3 K
• 47 pitches
The pitch count and velocities (which were both fine) matter more than the stat line at this point for Berríos. #BlueJays
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 16, 2026
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