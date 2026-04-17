A former Bears receiver faces up to five years in prison

The reputation of Alshon Jeffery, once one of the NFL's most dominant wide receivers, has just suffered a serious blow.

The former Chicago Bears star was arrested this week in California on charges of alleged insurance fraud. If convicted of this serious crime (a felony), the 36-year-old athlete could face up to five years in prison.

According to reports from TMZ, Jeffery was taken into custody Wednesday morning before being released on bail. Authorities also accuse him of concealing information regarding insurance claims. Under California law, such a conviction can result in a fine equal to twice the amount of the alleged fraud.

The player's camp was quick to respond. His representative, Denise White, issued a statement Friday morning categorically denying the allegations. According to the defense, the case stems from a minor traffic altercation earlier this year that has been “disproportionately blown out of proportion.” Jeffery says he is confident that the legal process will prove this to be nothing more than a simple misunderstanding.

A career marked by brilliance and injuries

Before these legal troubles, Alshon Jeffery captured the imagination of Chicago fans. Selected in the second round in 2012, he recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2013 and 2014, establishing himself as one of the league's best receivers in contested situations. His spectacular catches earned him a Pro Bowl selection and the unconditional love of Illinois fans.

After his time with the Bears, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, where he helped the team win the Super Bowl while signing a $52 million contract extension. Although his production slowed toward the end of his career due to injuries, his legacy on the field remained strong until this week. Now, it is in the courtrooms that the former No. 17 will have to fight his toughest battle.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.