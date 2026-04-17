A Canadian quarterback has finally decided to stay in the CFL

The Canadian Football League (CFL) draft has just seen a major shakeup.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers confirmed Thursday night the signing of Taylor Elgersma, the most sought-after quarterback to come out of Canadian college football. Selected 18th overall in the 2025 draft, this 6-foot-5, 226-pound behemoth arrives in Manitoba with an impressive pedigree.

A former star for the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, Elgersma dominated the U Sports circuit in 2024, winning the prestigious Hec Crighton Trophy. With 4,252 passing yards and 35 touchdowns in a single season, he became the first quarterback from a Canadian university to be invited to the Senior Bowl in Alabama, instantly catching the NFL's attention.

His recent journey took him from the Green Bay Packers—where he racked up 166 yards in the preseason—to the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL. However, visa bureaucratic hurdles slowed his momentum in the United States, paving the way for his triumphant return to Canada.

A Strategic Backup Behind Legend Zach Collaros

Elgersma's arrival in Winnipeg is no coincidence. Although Zach Collaros, a two-time league MVP, remains the undisputed starter, the organization needed to fill a massive void following the forced retirement of Chris Streveler, who suffered a severe knee injury. At 37, Collaros represents the present, but Elgersma clearly embodies the future of the franchise.

With 10,230 yards and 78 touchdowns in his college career, the London, Ontario, native possesses not only the arm strength needed for the wide-open fields of the CFL, but also surprising mobility, having scored 18 rushing touchdowns. Fans are eagerly awaiting his first press conference this Friday to hear about his ambitions with the Blue and Gold.

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