The NFL is entrusting the announcement of its second-round picks to its star players

Excitement is building as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches , which will be held this year in the Steel City, Pittsburgh.

The league has just revealed the ambassadors—current players and former stars—who will take the stage to announce the second-round picks. This tradition connects the NFL's glorious past with the league's future in an electric atmosphere.

To honor local history, several University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) alumni have been chosen to represent their respective franchises. Among them is Cardinals running back James Conner, whose roots in Pittsburgh run deep. He will be joined by other Pitt alumni such as Jimbo Covert (Bears), the legendary Tony Dorsett (Cowboys), Bill Maas (Chiefs), Brian O'Neill (Vikings), Curtis Martin (Jets), and punter Andy Lee (49ers).

The home team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be well represented with a delegation of four distinguished representatives. The legendary Jerome Bettis and John Stallworth will be in attendance, as will the father-son duo of Joey Porter Sr. and Joey Porter Jr.—a reunion that promises to be one of the highlights of Friday night.

A roster of prestigious ambassadors for all 32 franchises

The parade of stars doesn't stop there. Each team will have a renowned spokesperson to introduce its new faces. Detroit Lions fans will be able to cheer on the great Calvin Johnson, while Indianapolis Colts fans will be reunited with the one and only Pat McAfee.

Here are some of the other notable names participating in the event:

Ravens: Mark Ingram

Packers: John Kuhn

Patriots: Deion Branch

Eagles: Brian Westbrook

Seahawks: Cliff Avril

Saints: Marques Colston

This second-round night is often a favorite among purists, as it combines tactical analysis with nostalgia. With such a lineup of legends, Pittsburgh is poised to deliver one of the most memorable drafts of the past decade. Fans will have their eyes fixed on the podium at Acrisure Stadium next Friday.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.