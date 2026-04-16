The Bears get a reality check regarding De’Von Achane

The Chicago Bears' dream of adding an explosive player to their offense has just hit an insurmountable roadblock.

Despite widespread speculation linking star running back De'Von Achane to a departure from Florida, the Miami Dolphins have made their position crystal clear: the player is not on the market.

Faced with strong interest from several teams, including Chicago, Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan broke his silence on Wednesday. His statement leaves no room for interpretation: “He is not available for a trade. He is a fundamental part of our project.” This clarification comes as Miami is undergoing a major rebuild under new head coach Jeff Hafley.

For the Bears, this news is a major blow. The Illinois-based organization is actively seeking to surround its offense with talent capable of turning every play into a touchdown. With a season of 1,350 rushing yards and an exceptional average of 5.7 yards per carry, Achane represented the ideal fit for Ben Johnson's offensive system in Chicago.

Miami is building Achane into a cornerstone of its future

While the Dolphins orchestrated a major shakeup by parting ways with key figures like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, many believed Achane would be next on the list. The opposite seems to be taking shape. The organization now aims to build its offensive identity around the speed of its 24-year-old running back.

Sullivan has confirmed that contract extension talks are already underway and are moving “in the right direction.” The plan in Miami is to pair Achane with quarterback Malik Willis to create a dynamic and speedy duo. For the Bears—and any other team hoping to capitalize on the Dolphins' “reset”—the message is clear: De'Von Achane is officially untouchable.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.