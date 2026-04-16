The Alouettes sign a new offensive lineman

The Montreal Alouettes' front office continues to fine-tune its roster ahead of the upcoming season.

The organization officially announced on Wednesday that it has signed American offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff. The giant, who has agreed to a two-year deal with the Montreal team, arrives with a reputation as an elite protector forged in the ranks of American college football.

Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 294 pounds, Panfiloff is a veritable wall. A native of Roy, Utah, the 24-year-old has had a remarkable academic and athletic career. Between 2023 and 2025, he was a key player for the University of Montana Grizzlies, appearing in 41 games, including 30 as a starter. His final season was particularly successful, earning him selections to three prestigious All-American teams (Stats Perform, Sports Illustrated, and the Associated Press).

Beyond his imposing frame, it is his technique that impresses. In 2025, he led an offensive line that allowed only 23 sacks, one of the best performances of the past decade for his program. A recipient of the Paul Weskamp Award, he arrives in Montreal with a solid technical foundation and a keen understanding of the game, as evidenced by his three selections to the All-Big Sky Academic Team.

Roster Moves: Departures and Retirement at the Alouettes

Alongside this major acquisition, Alouettes management has trimmed its American roster. The team announced the release of defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo, formerly of Colorado.

Additionally, an unexpected change is taking place on the offensive line: Arlington Hambright has officially announced his retirement. These adjustments pave the way for a restructuring of the offensive line, where Cannon Panfiloff is expected to play a leading role in protecting the Sparrows' quarterback starting at the next training camp.

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