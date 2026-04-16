Six Questions to Ask at the Canadiens

The lineup the Canadiens will field on Sunday for the first game of the playoffs is generating a lot of buzz.

After all, there are several things to watch for regarding the players under Martin St-Louis's command. And we're going to talk it over to clear our heads and address a few questions.

Because the more you look at it, the more you realize there's a lot at stake. And for those who haven't been following everything today, this will serve as a good reminder.

1. Why is Jacob Fowler sick?

This morning, the Canadiens' No. 2 goaltender was sick. He didn't practice… and naturally, we're wondering if he'll be able to back up Jakub Dobes on Sunday.

And we're also wondering if he's sick because something is going around in the locker room or not. Because if he's sick because of something going on within the team, that's not a good sign.

2. Will Nick Suzuki have to make a big decision?

Officially, Nick Suzuki underwent treatment this morning, which explains his absence from practice. But we also know that his wife is due to give birth this spring.

Will we see a situation where he's faced with the decision of whether to play or be there for the birth of his first child?

Suzuki is undergoing treatment, they say. We'll set aside the parental gossip.

Guhle is also undergoing treatment. Fowler is sick. https://t.co/vaYD9A7TNU — Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) April 16, 2026

3. Alexandre Carrier back?

We know Noah Dobson won't be able to miraculously return to action for Game #1 of the playoffs. But Alexandre Carrier is on track to return in time for the start of the series in Florida.

With Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, and Lane Hutson, that makes four sure things on the blue line, then?

Alexandre Carrier seems to be in good shape. He's not afraid to shoot on goal and is also capable of handling the puck. I have a feeling we'll see him back in action before long. Will he be ready for Game 1 of the series against the Lightning? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/QK3S494Hd3 — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 16, 2026

4. Which defenseman will go (if necessary) to Laval?

Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble spent the season alternating when the regulars were healthy. But Noah Dobson's injury changes everything: one more spot opens up in the lineup.

Based on this morning's lineup, it won't be the guys from Laval who get those spots: it's Xhekaj and Struble.

Slaf – Veleno (Suzuki) – CC

Texier – Newhook – Demidov

Anderson – Danault – Evans

Bolduc – Kapanen – Dach Gallagher and Laine as extras Matheson – Engstrom / Reinbacher

Hutson – Carrier Xhekaj – Struble @DLCoulisses

pic.twitter.com/6QNLYexCgL — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) April 16, 2026

Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher, who have been filling in for Kaiden Guhle in practice, might be surplus to requirements. And by Saturday, one of them could be sent back to Laval—if Carrier recovers.

Which one? We'll see.

5. Why did Patrik Laine speak with his coach?

We all agree that the Finn won't play in the playoffs. If Martin St-Louis intended to play him, he would have given him ice time during the season.

What on earth could those two have been saying to each other this morning?

6. Why do we think Kirby Dach is going to change?

We recently wrote an article saying that Kirby Dach's place is in the stands. We know Patrik Laine will be there, and we suspect Brendan Gallagher will be there too.

But Dach shouldn't be playing at the expense of Joe Veleno or Zachary Bolduc… You've seen him play recently, right? You've seen that he doesn't bring anything to the table?