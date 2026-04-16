Patrik Laine in the playoffs: Not necessarily “impossible,” according to Georges Laraque

Patrik Laine hasn't played since October 16.

He's healthy, he's practicing regularly with the team… but he won't be playing for the Habs anymore—unless there's a huge surprise.

Anything can happen, after all. At least that's what Georges Laraque thinks…

Without saying that Laine will definitely play in the playoffs, Laraque reminded everyone that there might be a scenario where we see Laine play in the playoffs. He doesn't believe it's likely, given that it would take a lot of injuries for that to happen… but still.

Big, let me give you an example. It's not going to happen here, but… what if our shooter gets injured? What do you do? – Georges Laraque

The Canadiens would be in deep trouble if they had to call up Patrik Laine.

But nothing is impossible because we know how quickly things can change in the National Hockey League…

Before putting him in the game, the Canadiens would call up a player from the Rocket if they were really in a bind.

They'll try to find a way to avoid using him… just as they've been doing since January. Laine has been in good form since then, there have been injuries… and the big Finn has never had a chance to prove himself.

That's not going to change in the playoffs. I hope we're on the same page about that.

Martin St-Louis had a chat with his player this morning at practice and maybe he thanked him for his attitude throughout all of this.

But I find it hard to believe he told him there might be a spot for him in the lineup…

It's crazy, but the playoffs are about to start and we're STILL talking about the Laine situation in Montreal even though he hasn't played in ages.

It would have been so much fun to see Kent Hughes find a way to trade him away at the trade deadline a month and a half ago…

Oh well. Guess we just have to live with it all…

In a nutshell

– I'd love that.

Will the Habs put Kucherov in his place? pic.twitter.com/T9RtJRxQSz — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 16, 2026

– What do you think?

Playoff power rankings: 1. Colorado

2. Tampa

3. Dallas

4. Vegas

5. Edmonton

6. Minnesota

7. Ottawa

8. Carolina

9. Montreal

10. Buffalo

11. Utah

12. Philadelphia

13. Pittsburgh

14. Los Angeles

15. Anaheim

16. Boston argue with a wall thanks — Francis Daniels (@FDaniels86) April 16, 2026

– It's going to be a great series.

Sidney Crosby: “With it being as much of a rivalry as it is… I think it's great for everybody, it's good for the fans, for the guys on both teams to be a part of it.” The Penguins talk about facing the Flyers in Round 1: https://t.co/Fmdj0twL66 pic.twitter.com/GwBz9GDxF3 — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 16, 2026

– Six games tonight.