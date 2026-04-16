Montreal Metro: Personalized messages from the players for the playoffs

Playoff fever is slowly taking hold in Montreal.

On Sunday, the Canadiens will kick off their playoff run against the Tampa Bay Lightning. And everyone in town knows it's going to be a thrilling matchup!

We know that in Montreal, hockey is part of the culture. And the STM has understood this very well.

I say this because during the playoffs, subway riders will hear messages specially recorded by the team's players.

The announcements heard on trains announcing arrivals at Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allier stations will be modified so that people can hear the players' voices.

It's a great idea, and it'll happen even when the Canadiens aren't playing:

SURPRISE! You asked for more Habs players to announce metro stations, and you'll now hear them (for real!) as the official voices of the Bonaventure and Lucien-L'Allier stations during the 2026 playoffs SURPRISE! You asked for more Habs… pic.twitter.com/VU6uzZb80a — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 16, 2026

To top it all off, the STM has also updated the messages on bus route displays to read “Go Habs Go” to cheer on the team as they make their way through the playoffs.

And I think that's really cool, too.

Once again, we see just how important hockey is to Montreal society. The Canadiens are in the playoffs, and there's not much that can top that—especially when the team is capable of succeeding in the playoffs.

But that remains to be seen, because there are questions to ask as the series against the Lightning gets underway. Anyway, I'm getting off topic…

Kudos to the STM for the idea. Here's hoping it gets more people caught up in the playoff fever!

In a nutshell

– It's official.

#CBJ has signed Rick Bowness as HC for next season. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 16, 2026

– Activity on waivers.

Other #NHL waivers: #TimeToHunt Noah Gregor #TimeToHunt Nolan Foote Both players cleared waivers yesterday. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 16, 2026

– Oh.

#LetsGoPens D Matt Dumba has been placed on unconditional waivers. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 16, 2026

– And rightly so.