Good news: Sunday’s game might not come too soon

Rumors had been circulating for a few hours that the Canadiens' game on Sunday was going to start too early. People here were talking about the early afternoon, which isn't ideal.

But now Anthony Martineau, who works for the broadcaster covering the Canadiens' playoff games, has shared some news that will make a lot of people happy.

Game #1 is scheduled to start in Florida in the late afternoon, around 5:45 p.m.

I'm told the Habs will kick off their series Sunday evening (Tampa) at 5:45 p.m., then play Tuesday (Tampa) at 7:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. @TVASports — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 16, 2026

What this means is that Canadiens fans will still be able to enjoy their Sunday afternoon before settling in front of the TV around dinnertime.

It's not a 7 p.m. game, but it's the lesser of two evils. And if the game goes into overtime, it won't be the end of the world either.

After that, Tuesday's game should be scheduled at a normal time. Whether it's 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., we expect the game to be scheduled at a more typical time.

That's not surprising: it's a weekday.

Remember that the Canadiens are scheduled to play at home on Friday the 24th and Sunday the 26th for Games #3 and #4. We don't know what time the NHL will schedule those games, but we can expect them to be in the evening.

Especially for the weekday game.

Remember that the Canadiens resumed practice this morning in Brossard. We don't yet know exactly what the coach's plans are, but we've gotten some clues, nonetheless.

We'll see what the next few days bring.

In a nutshell

– The rest of the schedule.

Game 1 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set; Saturday:

3 p.m. ET – Ottawa at Carolina

5:30 p.m. ET – Minnesota at Dallas

8 p.m. ET – Philadelphia at Pittsburgh Sunday (times TBD):

WC2 at Colorado,

Montreal at Tampa Bay,

Boston at Buffalo,

Utah at Vegas Monday (time TBD):

Pacific… — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 16, 2026

– Oh, really?

David Reinbacher worked one-on-one with Adam Nicholas for several minutes after practice. The Austrian defenseman seemed to be working on improving his puck handling and protection near his net.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Reinbacher #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6ux0E1z3N5 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 16, 2026

– He's ready.

– Note to self.

Today's practice focused on zone entry and exit drills, as well as 3-on-3 work in the defensive zone. The players still had the opportunity to shoot on goal, as seen in this sequence that ended with a goal by Ivan Demidov.@DLCoulisses… pic.twitter.com/3HtyWk9mut — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 16, 2026

– Nice.