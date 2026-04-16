Former Alabama player accused of impersonating NFL stars in a $20 million fraud scheme

The topic is already causing quite a stir in the hockey world: Jon Cooper takes a dig at the Montreal Canadiens just days before the start of the playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Lightning's head coach made a move that didn't go unnoticed and could very well fuel the rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens.

According to reports, Jon Cooper contacted Rick Tocchet to thank him after the Philadelphia Flyers' victory over Montreal in the final game of the regular season. A gesture that may seem innocuous, but takes on a whole new dimension in the current context.

The Canadiens' 4-2 loss allowed the Lightning to secure home-ice advantage for the first-round series—a major strategic factor in the playoffs that Cooper clearly didn't hesitate to highlight, in his own way.

The fact that Jon Cooper is taunting the Montreal Canadiens in this way sends a clear message. While some may see it as a simple display of humor or respect between coaches, others interpret this gesture as an attempt to unsettle the opposition ahead of a crucial matchup.

On the Montreal side, head coach Martin St-Louis chose to rest several key players during this game, including Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson, and Phillip Danault. Despite this, the loss had a direct impact on the final standings.

This context makes the situation even more frustrating for the Habs, who now see their opponent enjoying a significant advantage.

There's no doubt this story will make the rounds in the locker room. When Jon Cooper taunts the Montreal Canadiens so publicly, it can quickly become a source of motivation for the players.

The playoffs are often marked by strong emotional elements, and this type of statement can help unite a group around a common goal. The Canadiens could thus use this situation as leverage to respond on the ice.

As Game 1 approaches, all the ingredients are in place for an intense showdown: rivalry, high stakes, and now, a very real psychological element.

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