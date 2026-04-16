Blue Jays: The Incredible Trio of Young Players in Dunedin

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Blue Jays: The Incredible Trio of Young Players in Dunedin
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This morning, we learned that the Blue Jays had decided to send Juan Sanchez to the A-levels in Dunedin. He is the team's No. 7 prospect, is 18 years old, and played in the Dominican Republic in 2025.

He will therefore make his professional debut in the United States soon.

What you need to know is that the Blue Jays have a lot of faith in Sanchez. Bringing him into that league at his age (instead of the FCL) is proof that his potential excites the club's management.

He plays left side of the infield and has plenty of power.

In fact, with JoJo Parker (the first overall pick in 2025) having played in Dunedin for about ten games now, we're looking at an impressive duo for the club's future. The shortstop (Parker) is ranked ahead of Arjun Nimala among the club's prospects, with only Trey Yesavage ahead of him.

Many see Parker and Sanchez as a duo reminiscent of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Not that they're the same or that they'll become as good… but in the sense that these two gems will climb the ranks together.

And if we want to add a Cavan Biggio to the trio, Blaine Bullard (an outfielder drafted in the 12th round last year) is the team's 15th-best prospect. He's also playing in Dunedin and is off to a strong start this season.

For prospect fans, Florida is where it's at for the Blue Jays. This is definitely a trio to watch.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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