Blue Jays: The Incredible Trio of Young Players in Dunedin

This morning, we learned that the Blue Jays had decided to send Juan Sanchez to the A-levels in Dunedin. He is the team's No. 7 prospect, is 18 years old, and played in the Dominican Republic in 2025.

He will therefore make his professional debut in the United States soon.

No. 7 prospect Juan Sanchez is joining the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays, per source, where he'll join No. 2 prospect JoJo Parker. There's potential for this to be a special duo coming up through the minors together. People around the organization are extremely high on Sanchez. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 16, 2026

What you need to know is that the Blue Jays have a lot of faith in Sanchez. Bringing him into that league at his age (instead of the FCL) is proof that his potential excites the club's management.

He plays left side of the infield and has plenty of power.

In fact, with JoJo Parker (the first overall pick in 2025) having played in Dunedin for about ten games now, we're looking at an impressive duo for the club's future. The shortstop (Parker) is ranked ahead of Arjun Nimala among the club's prospects, with only Trey Yesavage ahead of him.

Many see Parker and Sanchez as a duo reminiscent of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Not that they're the same or that they'll become as good… but in the sense that these two gems will climb the ranks together.

Remember these prospect names JoJo Parker and Juan Sanchez #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/lF6nYN0yKH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 21, 2026

And if we want to add a Cavan Biggio to the trio, Blaine Bullard (an outfielder drafted in the 12th round last year) is the team's 15th-best prospect. He's also playing in Dunedin and is off to a strong start this season.

For prospect fans, Florida is where it's at for the Blue Jays. This is definitely a trio to watch.

Juan Sanchez is indeed heading up to Dunedin, as @KeeganMatheson reports. With JoJo Parker, Blaine Bullard, and now Sanchez, the Blue Jays are probably the must-watch lineup for #BlueJays prospect fans these days. Formidable trio https://t.co/kTzU2k6Elh — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 16, 2026

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