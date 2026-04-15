“You’re the most hated man in Montreal”: Kent Hughes has had his ups and downs

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are household names in Montreal.

Why? Because the two men are building a team that has the potential to dominate the National Hockey League for years to come.

Making the playoffs in 2025… finishing sixth overall in 2026… things are going well, for now.

But even though Canadiens fans have accepted the rebuilding process, there have still been ups and downs along the way.

For example?

Kent Hughes, in an interview with TSN yesterday, reported that in 2023, after the draft, he felt he wasn't exactly the favorite among Habs fans.

That was obviously when he passed over Matvei Michkov to draft David Reinbacher. Ironically, he said that during a game between the two men, even though the Russian looked quite a bit better than the Austrian yesterday in Pennsylvania.

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes joins @BryanMudryk & @frankcorrado22 to share why he believes his team has been so successful since the trade deadline, what he thinks of the matchup with Tampa Bay, Michael Hage's decision to stay at Michigan, and more: https://t.co/scZ6T0DdJE pic.twitter.com/Bb2DbW7tOV — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 15, 2026

The GM even recounted that one evening, after the draft, he was walking back from a restaurant with Jeff Gorton. The Canadiens' VP even let him walk alone while he was on the phone.

Why? Because he had become the most hated man in Montreal and didn't want to be seen with him, so as not to become “collateral damage” down the line.

Obviously, that's a joke—we all know that. Everyone knows that not drafting Michkov was a group decision… but it shows that the executives are aware of what's being said about the club—and who the criticism is directed at.

But today, that's no longer an issue. Kent Hughes knows the job comes with its ups and downs. And right now, we're experiencing more of the ups than anything else.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of “Je reviendrai à Montréal,” and just in time for the 2026 playoffs, Jérôme Charlebois has recorded a new version of his father Robert's classic In honor of the 50th anniversary of “Je reviendrai à Montréal,” and just in time for… pic.twitter.com/vEMsd6C4Zr — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 15, 2026

– Note.

#CFMTL practice (3 days to go) Wednesday at noon at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. Brayan Vera is back with the group. Bode Hidalgo is still out. Sunusi Ibrahim is jogging around the field. 2. Wiki Carmona is inside. I'm told he isn't injured at the… pic.twitter.com/pBTH7yW0gb — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 15, 2026

– Read this.

The Canadiens are embarking on a playoff challenge that feels like the start of something special. For Brendan Gallagher, however, last night felt like the end of something special. But he can, and should, enjoy this moment. Free to read. https://t.co/WXiR3yK059 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 15, 2026

– Good question.

Could David Reinbacher and Adam Enström see some playoff action with the #GoHabsGo?#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/2MJ4yXrtqB — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 15, 2026

– Interesting.