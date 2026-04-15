Top 5: Another goal for Nathan MacKinnon… into an empty net

The regular season is coming to an end in the National League.

The playoffs will soon begin… but first, the regular season must be completed.

Nine games were played last night across the league:

A nine-game Tuesday saw the @GoldenKnights and @TBLightning secure home-ice advantage, the @utahmammoth and @NHLbruins clinch Wild Card 1 spots, and Nathan MacKinnon (53) extend his lead in the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race. #NHLStats: https://t.co/LKcLLjxTTB pic.twitter.com/smJxqm3AAn — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 15, 2026

1: Another goal for MacKinnon this season… into an empty net

Last night, the Colorado Avalanche visited Calgary to face the Flames.

And Nathan MacKinnon took advantage… to score another empty-net goal.

His 53rd of the season (and his 8th into an empty net) is sure to get people talking:

Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche (53)

Empty Net Goal pic.twitter.com/wgufxAseDN — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) April 15, 2026

It's official: Cole Caufield won't win the Maurice Richard Trophy.

MacKinnon will most likely finish the season as the National Hockey League's leading goal-scorer… unless Connor McDavid scores five goals in the Oilers' final game of the season, which takes place tomorrow against the Canucks.

Note that the Avalanche beat the Flames 3-1… and that Martin Necas added an assist to his tally in the game to reach the 100-point mark this season.

Congratulations!

Martin Necas has recorded his first 100-point season! Following a previous career-high of 83 points last season where he played for the Hurricanes and Avalanche, he broke out with a huge first full season in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/3ij2Xlo4JS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 15, 2026

2: A great achievement for Mark Scheifele

The Winnipeg Jets lost 5-3 to the Utah Mammoth last night.

But it wasn't all bad for the Jets in the game.

Mark Scheifele followed in Necas' footsteps and reached the 100-point mark this season. And like Necas, this is the first time in his career he's been able to achieve this feat:

Mark Scheifele hits 100 points for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/LaVPB9Yv0w — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 14, 2026

It's a shame in a way because the Jets weren't able to capitalize on Scheifele's season to make the playoffs.

After 81 games, the team has a record of 35-34-12… which just isn't good enough.

They'll need to surround him better for next season if the Jets hope to make it back to the playoffs…

3: 100 points for you, 100 points for the other guy…

Clearly, last night was a night of 100-point milestones in the NHL.

Martin Necas, Mark Scheifele…

We can also add David Pastrnak's name to that list:

Four consecutive 100-point seasons for David Pastrnak Boston Bruins (-150) lead New Jersey 2-0 A win locks in a matchup with the Sabres pic.twitter.com/6UihKvedii — BET99 Ontario (@BET99ON) April 14, 2026

Pasta recorded his 100th point of the season by assisting on a goal by Morgan Geekie, which was scored 53 seconds into the game.

It's worth noting that this is the fourth consecutive season Pastrnak has reached 100 points. When we say this player is truly, truly talented… we're not kidding.

It's also worth noting that the Bruins beat the Devils 4-0 to finish their season with 100 points.

You know, when everything comes together… hehe.

4: Logan Mailloux finishes his season strong

The St. Louis Blues won't be making the playoffs.

But that doesn't mean the team shouldn't finish the season on a high note. And clearly, Logan Mailloux got that message… because the defenseman scored his fourth goal of the season last night in a 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Logan Mailloux – St. Louis Blues (4) pic.twitter.com/VaF1rjCP1e — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) April 15, 2026

Mailloux finished the night with a goal and an assist… while Jimmy Snuggerud shone with four points.

The Blues, as we know, have had a truly disappointing season. They missed the playoffs because they really didn't get off to a good start.

But at least young players like Mailloux and Snuggerud have been playing good hockey lately.

That's still encouraging looking ahead to the coming years…

5: Well done, Dustin

Dustin Wolf may have lost his game (3-1) against the Avalanche last night, but he'll still remember his night for a good reason.

The Flames goaltender decided to give his stick to a young fan, and let's just say the fan's reaction was priceless.

That's another reason why we love sports:

Dustin Wolf gave a young fan a stick mid-game and it's safe to say the kid was OVER THE MOON about it pic.twitter.com/nbaic5rMJV — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 15, 2026

We know that sometimes, it doesn't take much to make someone happy. Dustin Wolf didn't have to do that… but he did it anyway, and seeing the kid's reaction, it definitely created a beautiful moment for the goalie.

Kudos for the idea, at least.

Because it really makes for some great footage…

Overtime

– Canucks win in overtime.

DEBRUSK CALLS GAME Jake DeBrusk scores the winner for the @Canucks in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/DMgnsb7jqw — NHL (@NHL) April 15, 2026

– Well done.

GOALIE ASSIST FROM ARTURS SILOVS!!! And Avery Hayes has his second of the night… : @espn https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH pic.twitter.com/vhTe9S6Av7 — NHL (@NHL) April 15, 2026

– Machine.

Matthew Schaefer's rookie season is now complete! 82 games,

23 goals,

36 assists,

59 points Superstar pic.twitter.com/gJML31LRbs — NHL (@NHL) April 15, 2026

– Top scorers of the night:

– Eastern Conference standings:

– Western Conference standings:

– Six games tonight: