Things are falling apart between the referees and the NFL

With just a few weeks left before the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association expires, the league has officially begun a sensitive process: the gradual integration of replacement referees.

A strategic decision that reflects the ongoing uncertainty surrounding negotiations.

According to a memo sent to teams by Perry Fewell, senior vice president of officiating, several candidates have already cleared the initial stages, including security screenings. Medical exams and training sessions—both virtual and in-person—are expected to follow starting in early May.

Negotiations Stalled Despite Progress

The current collective bargaining agreement expires on May 31, and despite nearly two years of discussions, talks between the league and the referees' union have yet to result in an agreement. A recent meeting involving several owners, including Jerry Jones, yielded some progress, though it did not break the deadlock.

The league reportedly offered a six-year contract with average annual salary increases of 6.45%. As a point of reference, an NFL referee earned an average of $385,000 in 2025. Despite this offer, several points of contention remain.

Beyond the salary issue, the NFL wants to introduce significant changes to how the officiating corps operates. Among these:

Extending the probationary period for new referees (from three to five years)

A reduction in the offseason to intensify training

Revision of the playoff game assignment system, currently based on seniority

These proposals are strongly contested by the NFL Referees Association, which views them as a challenge to established practices and the current professional structure.

Activating the process to recruit replacement referees could further complicate negotiations. As a source familiar with the matter points out, the further the league proceeds with this alternative plan, the more difficult it becomes, from an economic standpoint, to quickly return to an agreement with the current referees.

Meanwhile, teams will soon be informed of the availability of these replacement officials for offseason activities, including OTAs and minicamps, starting June 1, in the event of a prolonged impasse.

The Potential Impact on the Game

Aware of the stakes, the league has already adopted rule changes allowing its New York-based teams to play a greater role in officiating via video review. This measure aims to limit errors should less experienced referees be used.

This context underscores that the stability of officiating is central to the credibility and safety of the game—a point regularly raised by players and their representatives.

The situation therefore remains fluid. Between now and the end of May, upcoming discussions will be crucial to avoiding a scenario that could have direct repercussions on the conduct of the upcoming season.

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