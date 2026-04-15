Revealing details emerge about a potential trade involving the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ offseason nearly made NFL history.

Following a trade request from their star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, the organization seriously considered parting ways with its defensive cornerstone. As rumors intensified, the Baltimore Ravens put a massive offer on the table: two first-round picks.

However, despite a tentative agreement, the trade fell through at the last minute. According to Dan Wiederer of The Athletic, medical concerns raised during physical exams prompted Baltimore to back out. Crosby's past injuries, including meniscus surgery in January, dampened the Ravens' enthusiasm, as did his massive impact on the salary cap, exceeding $35 million per season.

Other teams, such as the Chicago Bears, were linked to the deal but never matched Baltimore's offer. Bears general manager Ryan Poles opted for caution given the player's age (28) and the size of his contract.

A fragile return to calm for John Spytek and the Raiders

Today, the storm seems to have subsided. Maxx Crosby has officially withdrawn his trade request, and Raiders general manager John Spytek assures that the relationship between the player and the organization is excellent. “We welcomed him back as if he had never left,” Spytek said, highlighting the resilience of their professional bond.

However, the question remains: have the Raiders, currently in the midst of a rebuild, missed their window to maximize the value of their star player? While a trade is unlikely to happen before the start of the season, a losing record this fall could force the team to reassess the situation at the trade deadline. For now, Crosby remains the face of the defense in Vegas, but the NFL market remains, as always, unpredictable.

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