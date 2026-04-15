Patrik Laine was lambasted for saying the same thing as Rick Bowness

You may have seen the news: Rick Bowness spoke his mind last night.

The (interim) coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets said his team had no problem with the loss and that if he returns next year, he'll change that.

He didn't like seeing his team give up in the middle of the playoff race. And clearly, he was very emotional after his team's 82nd game. You could easily tell.

Rick Bowness furious following the 2-1 loss to Washington. The Blue Jackets finish the season losing six straight at home, barely missing the playoffs, more tonight @nbc4i #CBJ pic.twitter.com/o7We2CEmTY — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) April 15, 2026

Bowness was named interim coach of the Blue Jackets in recent months. It's unclear whether he'll be back in Columbus, as he doesn't have a contract for next season.

His departure yesterday certainly changed things.

I chose the term “change” because it can affect everything positively or negatively. It depends, in fact, on how Don Waddell views the situation. Because yes, the GM undoubtedly has an opinion on what happened yesterday.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Waddell still wants to bring his coach back for next season. The meeting with the players will, however, be important in the GM's decision.

My sense is Don Waddell still wants to bring Rick Bowness back (needs a new contract). And I think the feeling is mutual. But obviously there's a lot for both of them to discuss over the coming days. Player exit meetings are also important. https://t.co/k8aeUlQUI8 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 15, 2026

This makes us think that this isn't exactly the first time an NHL insider has spoken this way about the Blue Jackets.

While many loved hearing Bowness speak this way, we'll recall that Patrik Laine made very similar comments in December 2024, during his first season with the Canadiens.

The Athletic: Patrik Laine, set to face the Blue Jackets for the first time with #GoHabsGo, said he asked for a trade because #CBJ weren't committed to winning. “I was tired of losing and just giving up when it's December to start focusing on next year.”https://t.co/dzou0b4CZm — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) December 23, 2024

Laine had stated, upon his return to Columbus in a Habs jersey, that he had asked to leave Ohio because he was fed up with the team's lack of commitment to winning.

And unlike Bowness, he wasn't applauded for it. Quite the opposite…

My theory? Laine, a player known for his laziness on the ice, asked to leave instead of wanting to stay. And he waited until he was gone to speak openly about it.

Bowness, on the other hand, wants to make a difference. I think that's why fans respect what the coach has done more… even though both are right in the substance of what they said.

overtime

Comments like that don't necessarily lead to a coach's departure. Michel Therrien coached the Penguins for three more years after his media outburst about “the worst defense in the league.”

And Guy Carbonneau stayed in Montreal for two more years after saying that he and Kirk Muller couldn't step onto the ice in the players' place following a loss to Detroit in January 2007.