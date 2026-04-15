Michael Hage: There’s no doubt about his desire to play in Montreal

Michael Hage's decision to stay in the NCAA for another year came as a surprise to many.

Many expected him to make the jump to the pros because he seemed to have reached that stage in his development.

But anyway. We'll have to wait a while before seeing him arrive in Montreal. Because no, there's no doubt about that within the Canadiens' organization…

Some people have suggested that Hage may have decided to stay in college because he doesn't want to play for the Habs. And according to Kent Hughes, there's really no need to worry on that front.

The Canadiens' GM said it last night on TSN during the broadcast of the game against the Flyers: it's only a matter of time before we see Hage come to town.

And the reason Hughes is speaking this way is because he's confident it's going to happen.

Habs GM Kent Hughes joins TSN's Bryan Mudryk and Frankie Corrado to share why he believes his team has been so successful since the trade deadline, what he thinks of the matchup with Tampa Bay in the playoffs, and more: https://t.co/KLHgRdCCR9 — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) April 15, 2026

Kent Hughes also mentioned that the Canadiens had several options on the table for Hage.

It was really up to the young player to choose what he wanted: burn a year of his contract, go to Laval to help the Rocket in the playoffs and get significant ice time, or stay in the NCAA… and in the end, Hage made that decision because he wants to be 100% ready when he makes the jump to the pros.

And the Canadiens organization respects that decision. After all, we know that right now, there's a logjam on offense, and it could be the same situation at the start of next season…

All this to say, then, that there's no need to worry about Michael Hage.

The young player wants to play for the Canadiens, and the Canadiens' management believes in him strongly as well. It's reassuring to know that, in a way, because we saw what happened in Philly with Cutter Gauthier…

And clearly, no one wants that to happen to Michael Hage in Montreal.

In a nutshell

– Oh.

Chris Johnston: Re Darren Raddysh: Based on what I've heard from other agents just saying, “What do you think this guy can get on the open market?” I've heard anything from $7 million a year to as high as $9 million a year – First Up (4/14) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 15, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

Baseball's return isn't just in the MLB. https://t.co/4jNgwrPB0n — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 15, 2026

– Too bad.

Leylah Annie Fernandez eliminated in doubles at Stuttgart https://t.co/rtZicQQcfH — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) April 15, 2026

– Wow!