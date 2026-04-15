Let’s take a closer look at the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Canadiens will face the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

It's likely to be an intense matchup because the Tampa Bay team really knows how to rough it up on the ice. We've seen it in recent games between the two teams, and we know it's part of the Lightning's culture.

It looks promising, at least.

With just a few days to go before the series begins, I thought it would be useful to analyze the Bolts' roster. We're talking about a team with experience that can count on several talented players in its lineup.

When you look at Tampa Bay's most productive players this season, you realize just how good this team is:

130 points (44 goals) for Nikita Kucherov

88 points (38 goals) for Jake Guentzel

74 points (36 goals) for Brandon Hagel

70 points (22 goals) for Darren Raddysh

50 points (18 goals) in 68 games for Brayden Point

Anthony Cirelli, with 52 points in 72 games, is also capable of holding his own offensively. And it's no coincidence that the Lightning are the 4th-highest scoring team in the NHL this season…

The team uses its speed to create opportunities on the ice. It excels at forechecking and is able to create scoring chances fairly easily thanks to the talent within the lineup.

The Habs will have to be careful…

Offensively, the team is solid.

But the same goes for their defense as well. J.J. Moser, Ryan McDonagh, and Darren Raddysh have held down the fort this season in the absence of Victor Hedman, who played only 33 games due to injuries.

And speaking of which, we're wondering if the Lightning captain will be in his spot for Game 1 of the series…

What's going on with the Lightning captain, who left the team's entourage at the end of March? https://t.co/RudcwUzDec — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 15, 2026

We mustn't forget, either, that the Lightning have one of the best goalies in the world in Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Lightning are the third-lowest-scored-against team in the NHL this season, and that's partly thanks to the Russian's brilliance.

He's capable of single-handedly stealing games, and that's nothing new…

But what could help the Lightning most is the experience within the group. Kucherov, Cirelli, Point, Hedman, McDonagh, Perry, Vasilevskiy… these guys have all enjoyed success in Tampa Bay throughout their careers.

The Lightning can count on plenty of leadership in the locker room, and the team is also well-coached with Jon Cooper behind the bench. He's one of the best in the game, and that, too, is no secret…

The Canadiens will need to be ready to play a fast, physical style. They'll have to watch out for small mistakes because the Lightning have everything they need to hurt the Habs at any moment on the ice.

Quick Q&A

– Oh yeah?

Pierre LeBrun: Re Devils: The reason they were listening on Simon Nemec…is 'cause they feel they need an upgrade up front – Sick Podcast/Tony Marinaro (4/10) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 15, 2026

– He's really good when he wants to play.

Quinton Byfield since Panarin joined the Kings: • 12g | 6a | 18pts in 23 games•

9 goals at 5v5 (6th in NHL)

• 53.5% on

faceoffs• 12 takeaways (1st on Kings) This guy loves turning it up at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/uzSCjf7pUA — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) April 15, 2026

– I love it.

Tonight, we are all Number 42 #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/t9MPtqLoUP — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 15, 2026

– Yeah.