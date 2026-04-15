Lane Hutson: 5th in the race for the Norris Trophy (according to the NHL)

Lane Hutson has completed his second season in the National Hockey League.

And it's safe to say he had quite a season.

The small defenseman finished the season with 78 points, including 12 goals. He posted a +36 rating (!) and was also one of the most frequently used defensemen in the NHL during the 2025–26 season. He is now among the elite, and there's no doubt about that…

Except that Lane will have to wait a little longer before receiving the recognition he deserves.

Hutson isn't among the top 4 favorites for the Norris Trophy according to the NHL… while other models (like Dom Luszczyszyn's) rank him first in the race for the trophy.

It's nice to see he's among the defensemen receiving votes (18), but still.

With the regular season wrapping up tomorrow night, who has your vote for the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman? #NHLAwards Read more https://t.co/0NxHNBlLNm pic.twitter.com/qdbkUkyDY7 — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) April 15, 2026

It's not the end of the world.

Hutson is 22 years old and has just started his NHL career. He could win several Norris Trophies in the coming years…

And we all agree that doesn't take away from his talent either. Just because he won't win the Norris this year doesn't mean he had a bad season: everyone in Montreal knows how talented he is.

That said, it's still crazy to talk about him as a potential candidate for the National Hockey League's best defenseman award.

There are plenty of excellent defensemen in the league. And the fact that we can put Hutson in that category… it simply shows just how much potential—almost limitless—this young Canadiens player has.

It's exciting for the Habs, at least.

Especially when you see the other young players around him developing as they are right now. It gives us reason to believe that the coming years in Montreal will be truly enjoyable… and it feels good to say that.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

Three other former #QMJHL players in this part of the rankings 40-Vincent Lecavalier

37-Roberto Luongo 31-Brad Richards https://t.co/BTbni8BPsJ — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) April 15, 2026

– Oh.

– I like that.

Rick Duff, Diane Bibaud, and the band have the Killer Instinct for the hockey playoffs! Watch the music video now and pre-order the song, available April 16! Rick Duff, Diane Bibaud, and the band have the Killer Instinct heading into the playoffs! Watch… pic.twitter.com/HhQtReABxV — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 15, 2026

– Nice list.