Gennaro Filice shakes up the top 10 of the 2026 draft with two major trades involving the Cowboys and the Chiefs

Gennaro Filice's 2026 NFL Mock Draft offers a fresh take with several major trades that shake up the established order, particularly in the top 10.

As the NFL Draft approaches, this type of projection allows us to anticipate not only the picks but also the teams' strategies.

Starting with the first pick, the Las Vegas Raiders select star quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a choice that has seemed like a consensus pick for several months. However, it's starting with the second pick that the scenario becomes more unpredictable, with decisions focused on potential rather than immediate needs.

Trades that reshape the draft

One of the highlights of this 2026 NFL Mock Draft comes with the Dallas Cowboys moving up to the third pick. In exchange for two first-round picks, the Texas team secures the formidable pass rusher David Bailey, a bold move that reflects a clear desire to immediately strengthen its defensive line.

Following the same logic, the Kansas City Chiefs also make a strategic move up to select Rueben Bain Jr., an explosive player capable of disrupting opposing offenses. This type of trade perfectly illustrates the aggressiveness of certain teams as the draft approaches.

These trades not only alter the draft order but also influence the decisions of subsequent teams, creating a domino effect throughout the first round.

This 2026 NFL Mock Draft highlights a wide variety of profiles among the top ten picks. Defensive players dominate the list, notably with Arvell Reese (Jets) and Sonny Styles (Titans), two versatile athletes capable of making an immediate impact.

On the offensive side, the New York Giants could surprise by selecting running back Jeremiyah Love, prioritizing raw talent over an immediate need. An approach that underscores the importance of selecting the best player available, regardless of position.

Later in the draft, several teams are looking to fill specific needs. The Buffalo Bills, for example, are opting for a pass rusher to improve their defensive pressure, while the San Francisco 49ers are preparing for the future by selecting a potential successor to their offensive cornerstone.

This 2026 NFL Mock Draft reflects a clear trend: teams are prioritizing players capable of contributing quickly, while keeping an eye on long-term development.

An unpredictable draft to the very end

With just a few days to go before the event, this scenario serves as a reminder of just how unpredictable the NFL Draft remains. Between trades, shifting needs, and differing evaluations, every pick can hold its share of surprises.

The 2026 NFL Mock Draft thus stands out as a fascinating exercise, at the intersection of analysis and speculation, offering a credible—but never guaranteed—glimpse into what might unfold during this major football event.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.