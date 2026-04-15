Did the AI suggest that the Maple Leafs draft Jacob Fowler?

This isn't exactly a question I expected to be asking this Wednesday afternoon. But after reading an incredible article in The Athletic about the Maple Leafs, it's a fair question to ask.

Reading the article really drives home just how much of a total disaster the Maple Leafs' 2025–2026 season was.

New, for @TheAthletic with @jonassiegel and @mirtle: Inside the stunning fall of the Maple Leafs — chaos, dysfunction, and AI https://t.co/ZJF5W9OlRWhttps://t.co/ZJF5W9OlRW — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 15, 2026

Brad Treliving has been heavily criticized for failing to steer his team to success. But Keith Pelley, who took over from Brendan Shanahan as head of hockey operations, has also come under fire.

Cutting corners (likely at the request of the MLSE owners) and not knowing what he was doing: these are the criticisms leveled at Pelley by people in Toronto.

What kept coming up was the fact that Pelley was in his team's war room on the trade deadline… and that, even though he doesn't know much about hockey, he talked a lot.

He was offering suggestions even though people felt he didn't necessarily know much about the subject. And that's why, even though he denies it, people think he used AI to make trade suggestions.

Since we learn in the article that Pelley brought up the names of David Reinbacher, Jacob Fowler, Adam Engstrom, and Michael Hage in group discussions regarding Matthew Knies, we have no choice but to revisit the fundamental question.

Did the AI suggest to the Maple Leafs that they should acquire Jacob Fowler?

Recall that Pelley, in a recent press conference, sang the praises of the Sabres and the Canadiens, specifically naming Hage among the team's top prospects.

Did Treliving, who is no longer in his position, come close to trading Knies to Buffalo or Montreal for Hage, in particular? And for another prospect like Jacob Fowler?

The Maple Leafs wanted to draft Michael Hage at the 2024 NHL Draft. TOR was slated to draft 23rd overall, while MTL was set to draft 26th. MTL jumped up to 21st overall to pick ahead of TOR and nabbed Hage. The Leafs then traded down to 31st and picked up Ben Danford. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 31, 2026

I really don't think Michael Hage recently chose to stay in the NCAA to become a free agent in two years. Nor do I think the Habs want to trade him.

But I feel the need to set the record straight.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

The Maple Leafs wanted to draft Michael Hage at the 2024 NHL Draft. TOR was slated to draft 23rd overall, while MTL was set to draft 26th. MTL jumped up to 21st overall to pick ahead of TOR and nabbed Hage. The Leafs then traded down to 31st and picked up Ben Danford. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 31, 2026

– Things are heating up in Columbus.

Players are drawing a distinction between Bowness' “not hating to lose” and, what they feel is more “learning how to win.”

Captain Boone Jenner is taking questions now, also taking issue with the “they don't care” narrative.

This, of course, may only strengthen Bowness' contention.

2/2 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 15, 2026

– The Hockey Gods have spoken.