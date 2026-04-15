Death threats: Jarren Duran tells a supporter to get lost

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Death threats: Jarren Duran tells a supporter to get lost
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The past few months haven't exactly been easy for Jarren Duran.

The Red Sox player doesn't get to play every day due to the surplus of outfielders in Boston. He had a 2025 season that fell short of his usual standards, and the team tried to trade him during the offseason.

All of that is just part of the game. It's okay.

But what goes beyond the bounds of decency is when a fan uses his courageous revelation from recent years—when he admitted to attempting to take his own life—against him. And yesterday, in Minnesota, it happened again.

This isn't the first time he's gotten into a spat with a fan, nor is it the first time a fan has used his suicide attempt to mock him. There really are people who are possessed by unspeakable malice.

Will MLB investigate to discipline the fan in question?

For hours, we wondered why Duran had flipped off a fan. And it was after his team's loss that he explained the situation to the media covering the Red Sox.

He said he's used to such comments and that he'll react if he's provoked. He knows, however, that he shouldn't react that way and blamed himself for it, saying that speaking out opened the door to people who don't like him.

It's sad to have reached the point of saying that. After all, his coming out inspired people, and it's a shame to think he's suffering the consequences to the point of taking the blame upon himself.

Some people just don't know how to live.

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