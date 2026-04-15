Death threats: Jarren Duran tells a supporter to get lost

The past few months haven't exactly been easy for Jarren Duran.

The Red Sox player doesn't get to play every day due to the surplus of outfielders in Boston. He had a 2025 season that fell short of his usual standards, and the team tried to trade him during the offseason.

All of that is just part of the game. It's okay.

But what goes beyond the bounds of decency is when a fan uses his courageous revelation from recent years—when he admitted to attempting to take his own life—against him. And yesterday, in Minnesota, it happened again.

Jarren Duran flips off a fan in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/bLjRZYrjlV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 15, 2026

This isn't the first time he's gotten into a spat with a fan, nor is it the first time a fan has used his suicide attempt to mock him. There really are people who are possessed by unspeakable malice.

Will MLB investigate to discipline the fan in question?

For hours, we wondered why Duran had flipped off a fan. And it was after his team's loss that he explained the situation to the media covering the Red Sox.

He said he's used to such comments and that he'll react if he's provoked. He knows, however, that he shouldn't react that way and blamed himself for it, saying that speaking out opened the door to people who don't like him.

Red Sox' Jarren Duran: “Honestly, it's my fault for talking about my mental health because I kind of brought in the haters. So it's something I've got to get used to.” https://t.co/BNDIDHfqj5 — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 15, 2026

It's sad to have reached the point of saying that. After all, his coming out inspired people, and it's a shame to think he's suffering the consequences to the point of taking the blame upon himself.

Some people just don't know how to live.

PMLB

Steve Cohen defends his team despite the seven-game losing streak.

Nobody likes to lose, but I saw some “green shoots” tonight. On offense, Lindor had two hits, including a home run. Bichette got a double, hitting it to left field instead of his recent tendency to hit to right field. Benge got a solid hit. Soto started his running progression today.… — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) April 15, 2026

Blue Jays win.

THREE IN THE 9TH

THREE IN THE 10TH “BLUE JAYS NEVER QUIT” – VLADDY pic.twitter.com/1TCkouf2NB — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 15, 2026

479 saves for Kenley Jansen.

Most career saves: Mariano Rivera: 652

Trevor Hoffman: 601

Kenley Jansen: 479

Lee Smith: 478 https://t.co/hdh2mwP2RS — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 15, 2026

Mike Trout and the Angels have power.

Make it back-to-back-to-back homers for the #Angels, as Mike Trout, Jo Adell, and Jorge Soler go deep in the first inning. pic.twitter.com/Iq4C9ckhpy — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 14, 2026

MLB: Vancouver wants a team.

BREAKING… Mayor Ken Sim is calling for the launch of a bidding process to bring a Major League Baseball expansion franchise to Vancouver. “We see an opportunity to position Vancouver as the next home for a franchise.” #MLB #bcpoli #vanpolihttps://t.co/9ihs8g9UXh — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) April 14, 2026

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