David Reinbacher: “My goodness, he really needs to develop properly.”

David Reinbacher played his first two games in the National Hockey League.

The first one against the Islanders went well. Reinbacher finished the game with 11:17 of ice time, but he did well under the circumstances—especially considering he was playing his third game in as many days.

But last night in Philly, things were tougher for him.

We saw against the Flyers that Reinbacher still has a lot to learn before he can establish himself as a regular defenseman in the National League. His decision-making wasn't great, he seemed to panic at times when the pressure was on him, and he didn't play the best game of his career.

It's too early to jump to conclusions—we agree on that.

But Stéphane Gonzalez is still right when he says the young player needs to develop properly.

David Reinbacher better be good! pic.twitter.com/K2NIzNUedt — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 15, 2026

It's especially when you look at the players selected after Reinbacher in the 2022 draft that you realize just how much talent was still on the board when the Canadiens took the stage to announce their pick of the Austrian.

Ryan Leonard, Matvei Michkov, Zach Benson, Matthew Wood, Callum Ritchie, Gabriel Perreault…

These guys are already established as regulars in the NHL and as players who have already demonstrated their respective potential in the world's best league.

You can't criticize the Canadiens' pick at this point, but you can still say that there are other players from that draft who are already doing very well in the NHL.

And Reinbacher still seems far from that stage in his development…

We need to be patient with him, but we still have to hope that his development goes in the right direction over the next few years.

Because when you select a player with the 5th overall pick, you always expect that player to help you for several years…

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

Big decisions await Martin St-Louis… https://t.co/6LN7AADtMJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 15, 2026

– I like that.

So many wonderful memories so far, excited for what's next! Lots of great memories so far, excited for what's next!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/DwKZuTdeOs — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 15, 2026

– Yeah.