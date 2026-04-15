Chris Pronger: A Contract Signed Under the Influence of Alcohol

We've just learned a pretty incredible detail about a major decision in Chris Pronger's career.

And let's just say it explains a lot.

In his book, the former Edmonton Oilers defenseman recounts that he agreed to a five-year contract extension under… let's just say unusual circumstances.

He was under the influence of alcohol.

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Yes.

Originally, the plan was more reasonable. Sign a one-year contract. Nothing complicated, nothing risky. But in the end, the discussion took a turn… and so did the decision.

The result: a five-year commitment.

And that's not all.

Pronger also admits that he hadn't even consulted his wife before reaching an agreement with the organization. A decision made on the fly, in a context far from ideal for long-term thinking.

Not great, boss.

Let's be clear, this isn't exactly the kind of situation you'd expect with such a major signing in the NHL.

But what's interesting is that Pronger also wanted to set the record straight on another story that had been circulating for a long time.

Contrary to what has previously been reported, his wife never sent a message to Kevin Lowe saying how excited she was about coming to Edmonton.

Chris Pronger says no personal note from his wife was ever sent to the Oilers GM at the time, Kevin Lowe, saying how excited they both were to come to Edmonton.#LetsGoOilers #Oilers #NHL #YEG pic.twitter.com/6WjOLuHJn9 — Bleed Oil Blue (@BleedOilBlue) April 15, 2026

Never.

He was clear on this, in no uncertain terms, as if to shut the door once and for all on this rumor that has long been attached to this sequence.

In other words, not only was the decision made under specific circumstances… but some of the stories told over the years don't hold water either.

And that adds another layer to this whole saga.

Because in the end, we're left with two key elements: a major signing under the influence of alcohol and a popular rumor completely debunked by the person involved.

Personally, I find this fascinating. Not so much to pass judgment, but because it shows just how much stories surrounding the NHL can evolve over time and, above all, be rewritten—sometimes amplified, sometimes distorted.

And sometimes, it just takes a few candid remarks to set the record straight.

In a nutshell

– Must-see.

Please, Bolts Nation, for the LOVE OF GOD, DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS TO HABS FANS. They are not welcome in our barn. pic.twitter.com/Zzgs5ZAhRS — Bolts Breakdown (@BoltsBreakdown) April 15, 2026

– What a season for the Quebec native!

Mavrik Bourque is on fire and has reached the 20-goal mark! pic.twitter.com/bLG4B4dC5w — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 16, 2026

– Yeah.

That's worth $4.2B lol. But they saved 2-3M with that. Looks like it's one napkin per person in the cafeteria too. https://t.co/Y6f6cGiNxX — Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) April 15, 2026

– A nice gesture.