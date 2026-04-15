Baseball in Quebec this week: It’s definitely worth the trip

MLB has been part of our daily lives for a few weeks now, and the season promises to be exciting. Closer to home, the warm weather will soon be here, and action will resume on ballfields across Quebec.

The diversity of the product offered in the province is one of our strengths. The Capitales and the Aigles proudly represent us at the professional level in the Frontier League. In the old capital, Patrick Scalabrini's men will aim to claim top honors once again in 2026.

The focus in Mauricie will be more on making progress following a disastrous 2025 season. Each week, you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at both teams throughout the upcoming season. Note that play begins in May for the 18 teams in the independent league.

The LBMQ's 25th Anniversary

At the amateur level, the LBMQ is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026. Team training camps are currently underway, and once again, this high level of play is sure to satisfy many fans.

The season opener is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at 2:00 PM in Coaticook, with the Sherbrooke Expos as the visiting team. The following day, the defending champions, the Acton Vale Castors, will face off against the Granby Guerriers.

Take the time to catch a game this summer; you'll be pleasantly surprised by the quality of baseball played across the league's 11 cities. Once again, you can follow the latest news here on the highest level of amateur baseball in Canada.

Several big names have played in the league in recent years, and for some, it has served as a springboard to independent baseball in the Quebec City and Trois-Rivières areas.

Fans of our wonderful sport are not left out in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region with the Puribec Baseball League. Founded in 1978 in Rimouski, this league is the oldest in the province at the senior level.

The All-Star Game is scheduled once again this season, on July 11 in Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac. In 2025, the International team won the game 4-3 against the Regional team in front of more than 350 spectators gathered in Saint-Pascal in the beautiful Kamouraska region.

PMLB

In the LBJÉQ, the Charlesbourg Alouettes announced that they have appointed Stephan Bédard as head coach.

Quebec catcher Raphaël Pelletier will continue his career in Winnipeg with the Goldeyes. We'll be sharing updates on his independent baseball experience right here.

REP PERFORMANCE will be touring across Quebec this summer to offer clinics for young baseball players. You can follow all the updates on the organization's Facebook page.

And finally, if the late spring is testing your patience… I invite you to pick up the latest French-language book on baseball: the biography of Joe Lannin. The book tells the story of a Quebec native who played a significant role in the history of baseball in Boston and New York.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.