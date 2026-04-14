Walt Weiss’s catch has been immortalized on a wine bottle

Last weekend's series between the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves caused quite a stir, especially during the first game, when a bench-clearing brawl broke out between the two teams.

The altercation began between Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez and Angels slugger Jorge Soler before both benches cleared. But beyond the intensity of the confrontation, it was Braves manager Walt Weiss's involvement that also drew attention.

The 62-year-old didn't hesitate for a second as the brawl began to escalate, helping to put an end to the melee by taking Soler to the ground while Soler and Lopez were still trying to throw punches at each other.

The photo, in which Weiss appeared to be tackling Soler, immediately went viral—even inside the Braves' locker room.

They turned this moment into a bottle of wine After Walt Weiss dove into the middle of the brawl, Chris Sale printed the photo… slapped it on a bottle… and Reynaldo López presented it to him in front of the whole team. “Rousing ovation” and all. That's how you earn a… pic.twitter.com/tCcHE4oU3A — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) April 13, 2026

Indeed, according to what Buster Olney reported on 680 The Fan, left-handed pitcher Chris Sale made sure to celebrate the moment.

They turned that moment into a bottle of wine. After Walt Weiss dove into the fray, Chris Sale printed the photo, stuck it on a bottle of wine, and Reynaldo Lopez presented it to him in front of the whole team. There was a standing ovation. That's how you win over a locker room.

This is proof of just how much of a leader Sale has been in the Braves' locker room this year. And as for Weiss, we can be sure he has earned the respect and admiration of his players.

This is certainly a moment that the players, coaches, and fans of the Georgia team won't soon forget, especially since it comes in the first year their new manager has replaced Brian Snitker.

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