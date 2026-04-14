The NFL appoints a senior vice president for global flag football

The NFL has officially announced the appointment of Brian Flinn to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Global Flag Football.

This strategic decision clearly illustrates the league's ambition to accelerate the international development of this rapidly growing sport.

Based in New York, Flinn will be responsible for overseeing the overall global strategy for flag football: international expansion, strengthening partnerships, and structuring the sport's development from the amateur grassroots level up to the professional level.

A Strategic Appointment Amid Strong Growth

According to Troy Vincent Sr., the league's Executive Vice President of Football Operations, flag football is currently experiencing remarkable global expansion. Brian Flinn's arrival therefore comes at a pivotal moment to structure this growth and maximize its potential.

With over 30 years of experience in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, Flinn has a particularly strong track record. He has held key positions with the NBA, the New York Knicks, and WWE. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the Pro Padel League, contributing to a dramatic increase in its value.

The development of flag football is now a major focus for the NFL. Less physical than traditional American football, this non-contact format appeals to a broader audience and promotes accessibility, particularly among young people and women.

The numbers speak for themselves: approximately 20 million people play the sport worldwide, including more than 4 million young people in the United States. Its popularity continues to grow, particularly in school and college programs.

A major milestone was also reached with the inclusion of flag football in the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. This international recognition is expected to significantly boost its visibility and credibility on the global stage.

At the same time, the league announced a partnership with TMRW Sports to launch a professional flag football league for both women and men. This project, backed by major investors and current and former NFL figures, demonstrates a clear commitment to building a sustainable ecosystem around the sport.

In his initial statements, Brian Flinn highlighted flag football's unique potential to reach new audiences and build bridges to professional sports. He sees the sport as a powerful tool to inspire the next generation of athletes worldwide.

With this appointment, the NFL confirms its intention to make flag football much more than just a variation: a central pillar of its international growth strategy in the years to come.

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