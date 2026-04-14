The Lightning are (by far) the favorites against the Habs in the first round

It remains to be seen whether the Canadiens will have home-ice advantage in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

What we do know, however, is that the Montreal team will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team that knows (very well) how to win.

And let's just say the NHL isn't giving the Habs much of a chance…

According to FanDuel's odds (which were also shared by the National Hockey League), the Lightning are heavy favorites to win the first round of the playoffs against the Canadiens.

And it's not even close. The Habs have less than a 30% chance of winning the series…

Habs +240 to win the series, which is just under a 30% chance of winning @SimonTSN690 https://t.co/z31GGSRU7L — Shaun Starr (@ShaunStarr78) April 14, 2026

What could explain this? In my view, there are two logical reasons.

1. We know just how successful the Lightning have been in the playoffs in recent years…

2. The Canadiens, who don't have much experience, will have to start the series without one of their best defensemen, Noah Dobson…

Obviously, it won't be easy for the Habs. But that doesn't mean they can't pull off a surprise and knock out the Lightning to advance to the second round of the playoffs either.

We know anything can happen in the playoffs, and we've seen it in recent years. Good teams have been eliminated in the first round, and that will be the case again this year with the matchups we'll see in the East and West.

One thing is certain: the Canadiens will have to work hard to beat the Lightning.

But nothing is impossible either. It's up to Martin St-Louis's men to look at this challenge and tell themselves: “We're capable of beating anyone”…

In a nutshell

– It's up to you to answer that.

IT'S CONFIRMED, WHO WILL WIN THE FIRST ROUND? pic.twitter.com/O7yUkwIBCG — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 14, 2026

– What a story.

BREAKING: NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic less than a week after photos were published of her and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. https://t.co/tjDgtbtWwR — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2026

– 3-2 CH. What about you?

What's your prediction for tonight's game? Log in to your Habs+ account and earn points by participating in the “Prediction Game” now! ENTER → https://t.co/SA4ULcgqbA#GoHabsGo | @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/1NEFDf2PxX — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 14, 2026

– That's crazy!