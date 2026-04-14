The Flyers recall five players ahead of their game against the Canadiens

We were talking about it this morning, but it's official now.

Ahead of tonight's game against the Canadiens, the Philadelphia Flyers have called up five players (including Anthony Richard, the former Canadiens player) from Lehigh Valley. It's a safe bet that they'll all see action tonight.

The result? The veterans will likely be rested, which, on paper, will make the Canadiens' job on the ice easier. Jacob Gaucher, Hunter McDonald, Oliver Bonk, and Aleksei Kolosov are the others.

Transactions: We have recalled the following players from the @LVPhantoms (AHL): • F Anthony Richard•

F Jacob

Gaucher• D Hunter McDonald•

D Oliver

Bonk• G Aleksei Kolosov McDonald and Bonk will make their NHL debuts tonight in #MTLvsPHI. — x – Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 14, 2026

Obviously, the Canadiens shouldn't take this situation lightly. That said, it's interesting to note that heading into a game the team will want to win, the Flyers will be shorthanded.

Reminder: Philly can't move up in the standings, but the Habs are fighting for home-ice advantage in their series against the Lightning.

If the Canadiens were to win tonight, they would force the Lightning to do the same to secure home-ice advantage in their first-round series.

The Habs must have more points than the Lightning to secure home-ice advantage.

The Canadiens will practice at 11:30 a.m. this morning in Pennsylvania. We might get some clues regarding the team's lineup for tonight's game.

Expect to see the A-team on the ice tonight.

Overtime

In the East, the Canadiens and the Lightning will face off in the playoffs, and the Flyers will head to Pittsburgh. As for the rest, the Hurricanes will face either the Sens or the Bruins—whichever team finishes lower in the standings.

The Sabres will face off against the team that avoids a matchup with Carolina.