The Flyers may rest some players against the Canadiens tonight

The Canadiens will officially face the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

Will the series start Saturday in Montreal or Sunday in Florida? For now, those are the two most realistic possibilities, according to what's being reported. It will depend on home-ice advantage… even if that doesn't change everything in the end.

For the Habs to start at home, they'll need to have more points in the standings than the Lightning, which makes tonight's game in Philly all the more important.

Since the Canadiens can't exactly control what Tampa Bay will do tomorrow, at home against the Rangers, they just have to give it their all tonight to try to beat the Flyers. That's the only thing to do.

That's why I don't expect to see the Canadiens take their foot off the gas tonight. I also don't think Martin St-Louis will be managing the workload to rest certain players or avoid injuries.

But the Flyers, on the other hand, might do just that. That would help the Canadiens, who will want to win tonight…

Since the Flyers can't move up in the standings anymore (they'll finish third in their division and play in Pittsburgh in the first playoff game), resting players becomes an option.

The Philadelphia Flyers have clinched the final playoff spot in the East. You have to wonder if they'll be resting some of their key players tomorrow, especially in a back-to-back situation against Montreal. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 14, 2026

Tonight, I expect the Flyers' lineup to be similar to Sunday's.

Obviously, it will change a bit. Jakub Dobes should play, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Joe Veleno back in the lineup. If I were the coach, I'd put him in for Kirby Dach…

But the real question, however, is who will be in the lineup for the first game of the playoffs.

It's possible that Adam Engstrom will be sent down if Alexandre Carrier is an option for the first game against the Lightning. But which defenseman will be the odd man out? And who will join Patrik Laine (and surely Brendan Gallagher) in the stands among the forwards?

These are questions that need to be asked, even if it's too early to have the answers.

Keep in mind that right now, the Canadiens have only two injured players: Alexandre Carrier, who could return in time for the playoffs, and Noah Dobson, who will miss the start of the playoffs. That one is going to hurt.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

7 of the top 40 scorers in the NHL will be in this MTL vs. TBL series

: Kucherov: 2nd,

Suzuki: 5th,

Caufield: 14th,

Guentzel: 15th,

Hutson: 28th,

Hagel: 35th,

Slafkovsky: 39th — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 14, 2026

– Ouch.

– What will the Flyers do this summer?

Anthony Di Marco: Re Flyers: GM Danny Briere is going to have to move some players this summer if and when he adds a center. It won't be Tyson Foerster, Porter Martone, or Matvei Michkov, but I still wonder if Owen Tippett has a long-term future in Philadelphia – Daily Faceoff (4/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 14, 2026

– Pat Brisson continues to explain Michael Hage's decision.

Nothing has changed; Michael Hage still wants to be a member of the #GoHabsGo! Pat Brisson: “He's so proud to be drafted by Montreal and he's looking forward to being a Hab” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/h4WbFpbQ7G — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 14, 2026

– Who will be the Devils' next GM?