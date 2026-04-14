RDS: Andrée-Anne Barbeau will replace Alain Crête as the game announcer

Tonight, the Canadiens play their final game of the regular season.

It's also their final game of the season broadcast on RDS… and, as a result, it's also Alain Crête's last game as a play-by-play announcer.

As a reminder, last week he confirmed that he would be retiring at the end of the season. That was the plan, but it has now been made official.

And today, during the second intermission, we learned who will be replacing the host next year: it's Andrée-Anne Barbeau who will take on that role.

She was the logical choice, having previously served in this role for Senators games on RDS.

Congratulations to Andrée-Anne Barbeau, who will become the new host of Canadiens hockey starting in the 2026-2027 season! pic.twitter.com/SLXzM6LdSF — RDS (@RDSca) April 15, 2026

It's worth noting that Andrée-Anne Barbeau has been with RDS for nearly a decade. She initially worked at TVA Sports before making the move to RDS in 2018.

She has worn many hats, having also served as a field reporter and host on L'Antichambre, among other roles.

It's worth noting that when she first entered the world of sports media, she was known for covering Blainville-Boisbriand Armada games in the QMJHL. And now, several years later, she'll be seen in the host's chair for Canadiens games on RDS.

She will therefore be there for the start of the club's next broadcast rights contract, which begins next season. Great news, indeed.

In brief

– Nice feat by Nico Hischier.

And there's 1000! Nico Hischier will be the only NHL player this season to win 1,000+ faceoffs! #NJDevils https://t.co/pVLJLvN3cH — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 14, 2026

– A name to watch.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Predators GM search: I do believe…that Jeff Kealty, one of their current assistant GMs, did receive an…interview as well; I believe the Predators have decided they are going to go external – 32 Thoughts (4/13) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 15, 2026

– Reinforcements are coming for the Blue Jays.