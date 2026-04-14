OFFICIAL: Cole Caufield will not win the Maurice Richard Trophy

The Canadiens' 2025–26 season has now come to an end. And even though the team suffered a loss tonight, the season was marked by individual successes for the Habs players.

Nick Suzuki recorded 100 points (101, in fact), Lane Hutson tied Larry Robinson for the most assists in a season by a club defenseman, and Juraj Slafkovský scored 30 goals, among other highlights.

But in reality, Cole Caufield's race to 50 goals is what has drawn the most attention in recent weeks. And in the end, the young sniper finished the season with 51 goals.

We're talking about quite a haul, let's be clear… but in the end, it won't be enough for the Maurice Richard Trophy: we now know that Caufield won't win the trophy.

He won't be able to overtake Nathan MacKinnon, who already has 52 goals on the board (and still has five periods left to play).

Nathan MacKinnon inches closer to his first career Rocket. Caufield finishes with 51 goals. Five periods remaining in the season for Nate, race isn't over just yet, McDavid has 48 goals with one game remaining. Doubtful but still possible. One more goal makes it unreachable. — Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) April 15, 2026

Of course, this in no way diminishes Caufield's excellent season. The sniper tore it up in the second half of the season, scoring 30 goals in his last 34 games.

That's what allowed him to get back into the thick of the race… but he ultimately ran out of steam.

Let's not forget, however, that this season, no player scored more goals than Caufield when there was a goalie in net.

For those looking for some consolation, that's one way to look at it, hehe.

Overtime

It will be interesting to see if Caufield can hold onto his second-place spot in the scoring race. Because, in reality, Connor McDavid still has a chance to catch up to him… and even pass him.

McDavid, who has 48 goals this season, faces the terrible Canucks on Thursday night: he'll need to score at least three goals to catch up to Caufield in second place.