MLB in Brief: “Miguel Rojas Steals Another Base from Bo Bichette” | Mike Trout, Aaron Judge’s GOAT

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: &#8220;Miguel Rojas Steals Another Base from Bo Bichette&#8221; | Mike Trout, Aaron Judge’s GOAT
Credit: MLB

“Miguel Rojas steals another one from Bo Bichette”

Yesterday, the Dodgers player's great play against the Mets star was described by Joe Davis in reference to Game 7 of the World Series. The former Blue Jays player's home run would have been more significant had it not been for Rojas's play a few hours later.

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