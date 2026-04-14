MLB in Brief: “Miguel Rojas Steals Another Base from Bo Bichette” | Mike Trout, Aaron Judge’s GOAT

“Miguel Rojas steals another one from Bo Bichette”

Yesterday, the Dodgers player's great play against the Mets star was described by Joe Davis in reference to Game 7 of the World Series. The former Blue Jays player's home run would have been more significant had it not been for Rojas's play a few hours later.

“Once again, Rojas takes something from Bichette.” Joe Davis with the call after Miguel Rojas robbed Bo Bichette of a hit. (H/T: @ShotimeLAD) pic.twitter.com/Q2QXN2nAPL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 14, 2026

Mike Trout, Aaron Judge's GOAT

Interesting.

“He's the greatest of all-time.” Aaron Judge with high praise for Mike Trout. (Via: @snyyankees) pic.twitter.com/rfaIT6VXoB — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 14, 2026

The Blue Jays and Edwin Diaz

They were interested in him, but they didn't make an offer.

Originally, the Dodgers didn't think they'd be able to sign Díaz, preferring to stick to one- or two-year deals. Over the course of 72 hours, things changed drastically. More on the meetings that sealed Díaz's deal with the Dodgers: https://t.co/T09OscZGo9 https://t.co/abVxqKgsk1 pic.twitter.com/u3jPjKNagp — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 13, 2026

Juan Soto is making progress

He is expected to start running again shortly.

The Mets hope that Juan Soto can begin running in the next couple of days https://t.co/7eS29R6vvC pic.twitter.com/s5DUj8Ntnj — SNY (@SNYtv) April 14, 2026

Contract extension for JJ Wetherholt?

There's talk, but no progress.

JJ Wetherholt and the Cardinals have been in extension talks, but they haven't progressed, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/jpPwqSzvkm — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 14, 2026

Tyler Fitzgerald in AAA

Lenyn Sosa has arrived.

ROSTER MOVES: INF Lenyn Sosa has reported to the team and will be active tonight INF Tyler Fitzgerald optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/0Sylmezgss — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 14, 2026

Lucas Giolito to San Diego or Chicago?

The Padres and Cubs are discussing his situation.

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