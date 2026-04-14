Maxx Crosby is back in the rumors, and it involves the Bills

As the NFL Draft approaches, one rumor is drawing particular attention: the Buffalo Bills could pull off a blockbuster move by acquiring the formidable pass rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders .

While the draft is generally associated with the arrival of young talent, it also serves as a strategic platform for trades involving established players. In this context, Buffalo could use its 26th overall pick as the centerpiece of a trade aimed at immediately strengthening its roster.

An opportunity tied to Crosby's contract situation

According to some analyses, Maxx Crosby's value has fluctuated in recent months, particularly following a failed trade attempt with the Baltimore Ravens. That deal reportedly fell through due to concerns about his physical condition, which temporarily cooled the market.

Despite this, he remains one of the league's top pass-rushers. For the Las Vegas Raiders, the decision to keep him or trade him will largely depend on the offers received—especially given that the team already holds multiple draft picks.

The Buffalo Bills are clearly in a window where the goal is to win immediately. Adding a player of Maxx Crosby's caliber would significantly bolster their defensive pressure, a key factor in the playoffs.

Rather than betting on a young player with uncertain potential with the 26th pick, Buffalo might opt for a sure thing. In such a competitive conference, this type of decision could make the difference between a good season and a genuine run at the Super Bowl.

Any trade involving Maxx Crosby would require a significant return. It is widely anticipated that a first-round pick—potentially accompanied by another pick—would be necessary to convince the Las Vegas Raiders to part with him.

For Buffalo, the choice is simple: invest in a player who is already dominant, or hope to develop similar talent through the draft. In a situation where every season counts, the first option might prove to be the most logical.

A story to watch closely

With just a few days to go before the draft, this possibility remains hypothetical, but it perfectly illustrates the complex dynamics of the NFL market. If such a trade were to materialize, it could quickly become one of the most significant moves of the offseason.

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