Here are the players who appeared in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final

Next weekend, the Canadiens will face off against the Lightning in the playoffs.

Obviously, this will be a rematch of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. That's going to spice things up a bit, since the Habs have a history with the Lightning.

More so than with the Capitals in 2025, let's say.

When you look at it, there are only six Canadiens players left who were there in 2021 and are still with the organization. And among them are Phillip Danault, who just returned… and Brendan Gallagher, who might sit this one out.

Josh Anderson and Jake Evans are still there among the depth players. And of course, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield haven't left either.

6 players are back from the 2021 final and the two teams' last playoff matchup pic.twitter.com/XHQ90MVm7w — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 14, 2026

And with the Lightning?

Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Erik Cernak, and Victor Hedman never left. Ryan McDonagh and Yanni Gourde, like Phillip Danault in Montreal, left Tampa Bay only to return recently.

14 players from the 2021 Final will face off again in the first round of the playoffs:

MTL: Danault, Anderson, Caufield, Suzuki, Evans, Gallagher

TBL: Kucherov, McDonagh, Gourde, Cirelli, Point, Vasilevskiy, Cernak, Hedman — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 14, 2026

Six guys in Montreal… eight guys in Florida… and Corey Perry, who was obviously with the Canadiens in 2021, but has spent quite a bit of time in Tampa Bay since then.

If David Savard were still playing, he'd be in the opposite position of Perry.

So there will be similarities between 2021 and 2026 (especially in Tampa Bay), but the Canadiens have a completely different team from 2021. None of the defensemen remain, and Carey Price is no longer there.

We'll see if the new generation can beat Tampa Bay, something Marc Bergevin's core failed to do in 2021.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Reminder that a conditioning stint via LTIR is still allowed after the trade deadline. https://t.co/LxLA7jPpwG — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 14, 2026

– I agree.

What makes me laugh—or not—about this kind of comment is that the day Joey (maybe) gives someone else a chance, people will freak out because that someone else will have the team play somewhere other than Quebec. 1. I don't think there are 1,001… https://t.co/96UGkeUzHd — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 14, 2026

– The playoff format isn't perfect.

True, but they are. So, once the playoffs begin, can we stop whining about something that won't change and enjoy what is still the most exciting and grueling playoffs in sports? https://t.co/a4flEj9E3D — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) April 14, 2026

A year ago, the No. 8 playoff spot in the East was 91 points (Montreal). This year, four teams miss the playoffs with 91 or more points (Washington, Detroit, Columbus, Islanders). Tougher slate in the East this year to be sure. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 14, 2026

– Ouch.

The Leafs are at risk of giving up a top-10 pick, possibly even the 6th overall, to the Bruins. Their first-round pick in the Carlo trade is top-5 protected, not top-10. However, they're currently 28th. We'll have to wait for the draft lottery results. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 13, 2026

– Indeed.