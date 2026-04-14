Garrett Crochet scored 11 points in less than two periods against Minnesota

Garrett Crochet had the worst start of his career last night.

While the Red Sox were visiting Minnesota, the team's top pitcher had a rough outing. He gave up four runs in the first inning and no fewer than seven runs in the second.

One of those runs was unearned, but still: the Red Sox quickly fell behind 11-0 in the game. And Alex Cora didn't give his pitcher a “chance” to finish the second inning.

In 1.2 innings, he gave up nine hits and didn't strike out a single batter. Why didn't they pull him sooner?

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet was absolutely ambushed tonight by the Minnesota Twins, and suffered the worst start of his career:

1.2 innings,

9 hits,

11 runs,

10 earned runs,

3 walks,

0 strikeouts.

Twins 11, Red Sox 0 (3rd inning). — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 14, 2026

Obviously, the question on everyone's mind in Boston is whether Captain Crochet is injured. After all, losing 13-6 is one thing… but seeing the pitcher get hurt would be even worse.

But no, the left-hander confirmed he's healthy. He just pitched poorly.

Crochet is tossing that start in the trash. pic.twitter.com/Bt6fXsDeQw — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) April 14, 2026

His ERA went from 3.12 to 7.58. He has 16 earned runs in 19 innings since the start of the season, more than half of which (10) came in yesterday's game against the Twins alone.

It's easy to drive up an ERA, but hard to bring it down. Just ask Paul Skenes…

Your weekly Paul Skenes ERA report 👀 pic.twitter.com/PPqf6WvHRD — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 14, 2026

With a 6-10 record, the Red Sox are in last place in their division. They trail the Blue Jays by half a game and the Yankees by three games; the Yankees are atop the division and have just returned to winning ways after five straight losses.

For Boston to climb the standings, they'll need a Crochet at the top of his game.

PMLB

Austin Voth remains with the Blue Jays organization.

Blue Jays Re-Sign Austin Voth To Minor League Deal https://t.co/KdHnvru3M3 pic.twitter.com/PpdzHdyoIW — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 14, 2026

An incredible sequence.

You never know what you'll see at the ballpark 😅 pic.twitter.com/HqKhpGrmkA — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2026

A guy gives it a shot.

Henry Davis challenges this pitch outside the zone because his pitcher, Evan Sisk, was one strike away from a perfect inning. 😅 (H/T: @PlatinumKey13) pic.twitter.com/ps7TWw3Gbv — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 14, 2026

He's on fire.

THE YEAR OF JORDAN WALKER pic.twitter.com/7VtzDAfXyZ — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 14, 2026

The Astros are playing bad baseball.

Carlos Correa: “I don't want to blame our failures on injuries. Our failures are because we're playing terrible baseball. We're a good team playing bad baseball.” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 13, 2026

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