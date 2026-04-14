Garrett Crochet scored 11 points in less than two periods against Minnesota

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Garrett Crochet scored 11 points in less than two periods against Minnesota
Credit: MLB

Garrett Crochet had the worst start of his career last night.

While the Red Sox were visiting Minnesota, the team's top pitcher had a rough outing. He gave up four runs in the first inning and no fewer than seven runs in the second.

One of those runs was unearned, but still: the Red Sox quickly fell behind 11-0 in the game. And Alex Cora didn't give his pitcher a “chance” to finish the second inning.

In 1.2 innings, he gave up nine hits and didn't strike out a single batter. Why didn't they pull him sooner?

Obviously, the question on everyone's mind in Boston is whether Captain Crochet is injured. After all, losing 13-6 is one thing… but seeing the pitcher get hurt would be even worse.

But no, the left-hander confirmed he's healthy. He just pitched poorly.

His ERA went from 3.12 to 7.58. He has 16 earned runs in 19 innings since the start of the season, more than half of which (10) came in yesterday's game against the Twins alone.

It's easy to drive up an ERA, but hard to bring it down. Just ask Paul Skenes…

With a 6-10 record, the Red Sox are in last place in their division. They trail the Blue Jays by half a game and the Yankees by three games; the Yankees are atop the division and have just returned to winning ways after five straight losses.

For Boston to climb the standings, they'll need a Crochet at the top of his game.

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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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