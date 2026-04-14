Former Cardinals coach dies at age 74

The world of American football has lost one of its most charismatic voices.

Dave McGinnis, affectionately known as “Coach Mac,” passed away Monday at the age of 74 in Nashville. Surrounded by his family, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and a pillar of the Tennessee Titans leaves behind a legacy marked by boundless passion and rare authenticity.

McGinnis was much more than just a coach; he was the heart and soul of the organizations he served. After leading the Cardinals from 2000 to 2003, he became a fixture in Nashville, holding assistant coaching positions before distinguishing himself as a radio analyst for the Titans starting in 2017. Team owner Amy Adams Strunk emphasized that McGinnis was part of the “family,” praising his unwavering loyalty.

An exceptional career: from Chicago to Arizona

Dave McGinnis's NFL career began in 1986 with the Chicago Bears, just after their historic Super Bowl victory. Under the tutelage of Mike Ditka, he forged his reputation as a defensive genius before heading to Arizona. With the Cardinals, he not only managed the team but also played a key role in developing stars like Anquan Boldin and modernizing the club's facilities.

Even after his tenure as head coach, his expertise remained in high demand. He followed Jeff Fisher to the St. Louis Rams before returning to Tennessee, where his energy behind the microphone captivated listeners. Whether on the sidelines or in the studio, his ability to explain the nuances of the game with enthusiasm made him one of a kind.

The passing of this “coach at heart,” a native of Snyder, Texas, leaves a huge void in the league. His passion for the game and his love for his players will remain etched in NFL history. His voice, once booming and warm, will be sorely missed during upcoming games at Nissan Stadium.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.