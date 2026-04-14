Dianna Russini is leaving The Athletic amid an investigation involving Mike Vrabel

The American sports journalism world is in shock.

Dianna Russini, one of the NFL's most influential reporters, has announced her immediate resignation from The Athletic. This departure comes as an internal investigation is underway regarding the nature of her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

In a firm statement, Ms. Russini defended her professional integrity. She asserts that she has covered the league with dedication throughout her career and stands by the accuracy of every one of her reports. Although her employer initially supported her following the publication of a compromising article in Page Six, the situation has become untenable for the reporter.

Russini denounces a “media frenzy” fueled by baseless speculation. According to her, the current climate of repeated leaks and public investigations is severely damaging her reputation, prompting her to leave her position before the end of her contract, originally set for June 30.

A decision to protect her career in the face of rumors

Rather than submit to a review process she already considers biased by public opinion, Dianna Russini has chosen to “step down now.” She clarifies that this move is by no means an admission of guilt regarding the narrative surrounding her relationship with Mike Vrabel, but rather a categorical refusal to let this episode define her professional career.

The impact of this departure will be felt throughout the NFL, as Russini was a key source for the latest news from the Goodell circuit. As for Mike Vrabel, his name is now entangled in an off-field controversy that could prove difficult to manage in the midst of preseason preparations.

This resignation once again raises the delicate issue of the closeness between journalists and league officials. For Russini, the goal is clear: to stop fueling the controversy in order to safeguard her future in the industry.

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