Alec Bohm has fired his agent, Scott Boras

Just last month, it was reported that Alec Bohm had filed a lawsuit against his own parents.

The Philadelphia Phillies third baseman is seeking $3 million from his parents, alleging that they mismanaged his finances by using several limited liability companies to siphon money from his personal financial accounts, which they then used for their own benefit.

Bohm claims the situation began in 2019 when his parents created two companies to hold the assets he had accumulated playing professional baseball.

The lawsuit alleges that Bohm's parents told him they needed to take a 10% stake in the companies they created to act as representatives of his interests, but that he would retain everything the companies contained. They then allegedly gained access to all of Bohm's personal financial accounts and transferred a large portion of the funds to the new companies, which they controlled.

And now The Athletic has provided an update on the situation, reporting that Bohm's lawyers filed a motion last week for a preliminary injunction seeking the return of more than $528,000 that his parents allegedly withdrew from an account linked to their son last month.

The most recent injunction states that these funds were intended to cover legal fees. And on the sidelines of this proceeding, the 29-year-old has fired his agent, Scott Boras.

News: Alec Bohm's legal team has requested a preliminary injunction amid his legal battle against his parents, seeking the return of over $500,000 to a brokerage account. Also, Bohm has fired agent Scott Boras and rehired Nick Chanock of The Team. With @MattGelb:https://t.co/8ma3Uo7R07 — Charlotte Varnes (@charlottevarnes) April 14, 2026

Bohm, in a signed affidavit submitted to the court last week, alleged that his parents had coerced him into hiring Boras in 2020 to serve their own interests, to his detriment.

This decision was largely due to the fact that his parents disagreed with a financial advisor recommended by Wasserman's agents.

Let's just say all of this may explain Bohm's slow start to the 2026 season, as he has managed only nine hits in his first 58 at-bats, including just two for more than one base.

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