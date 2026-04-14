According to Pat Brisson, Zachary Bolduc is set to become a star in the NHL

If you had to rate Zachary Bolduc's season on a scale of 1 to 10, what would your answer be?

As for me, I'd give him a solid… 5. He wasn't exactly terrible—he started the season strong—but I would have liked to see more from him at times. And I'm sure I'm not the only one who feels that way.

That said, the young player will have the opportunity to prove himself or redeem himself in the playoffs. His more physical style of play could certainly help the Habs against the Lightning… and he knows it very well.

Bolduc wants to prove his worth in the playoffs; “a good matchup” for the Habshttps://t.co/e3mrVkjfS6 — RDS (@RDSca) April 14, 2026

But the player's regular-season performance isn't (really) worrying his agent.

Pat Brisson was a guest on Tony Marinaro's podcast, and let's just say the popular NHL player agent didn't mince words when talking about his client. He wasn't about to publicly call him out, you might say… but when you hear Pat Brisson talk about Bolduc with such excitement in his voice, you can tell he really believes in him.

I'll let you judge for yourselves:

Pat Brisson chimes in on Zack Bolduc's potential: “We have a really good player in this kid… Wow, do I believe in this one”#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/ZzIVc8aBkX — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 14, 2026

Yeah. That's saying something!

I might be repeating myself when I say that Bolduc's season has left me a little disappointed. But, actually… I think my expectations got too high after seeing him score three goals in as many games to start the season.

He went through a tougher stretch after that, but he seems to have found his role right now in Martin St-Louis's lineup.

Bolduc is being used as a depth forward, and he's capable of getting the job done in those circumstances. When he's involved and when he's physical with the opponent, he knows how to make himself useful on the ice… but we've also seen that consistency might be an issue for him.

Anyway.

Bolduc is only 23 years old and has great potential. And if we're to believe his agent… the Canadiens have a good one on their hands, even if things have been tougher for him in his second season in the National Hockey League. #SecondYearJitters

In a nutshell

– Yikes!

Tonight's #OHL game in North Bay has been postponed. We can see why https://t.co/DnWbs3YLwo — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) April 14, 2026

– Yeah!

One last one before the real deal Last dance before The Dance#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Hj81ce21ut — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 14, 2026

– Makes sense.

What's Kyle Dubas' biggest NHL regret? Trading Mason Marchment to the Florida Panthers. pic.twitter.com/CCKd8vEh7b — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 14, 2026

– Ouch.