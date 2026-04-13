Top 4: Cutter Gauthier’s 40th Goal

Raphael Simard
Top 4: Cutter Gauthier’s 40th Goal
Credit: X

The Canadiens played their second game in 24 hours yesterday.

Montreal and New York weren't the only teams in action, however.

Here are the results and highlights from the other five games:

1. A 40th goal for Cutter Gauthier

Juraj Slafkovsky has really broken out this season.

Another player drafted in 2022 is having a strong season: Cutter Gauthier. Yesterday, he scored two goals to reach the 40-goal mark. This is his second season in the NHL.

Anaheim could have clinched a playoff spot with a win.

Joel Quenneville's team, however, lost in overtime.

The Ducks still have a good chance of making the playoffs.

(Credit: NHL.com)

In the win, big defenseman Curtis Douglas scored his first NHL goal.

He also dropped the gloves.

2. The Capitals Are Still in the Running

In the afternoon, the Capitals hosted the Penguins. This was a much more important game for Washington than for Pittsburgh, which is guaranteed to finish second in the division.

This could be the last game between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. The two were facing off for the 100th time.

It could also be Ovechkin's final game in Washington.

Time flies.

In fact, after the game, Ovi, who was named the first star, didn't want anything to do with shaking hands with the Penguins.

And of course, the fans want to keep him for another year.

He'll think about it, he says.

We had to wait until the second period to see the first goal of the game.

Trevor van Riemsdyk broke the ice.

And late in the game, Connor McMichael scored the insurance goal.

Tom Wilson had an eventful game.

First, he got injured while blocking a thunderous shot from Erik Karlsson.

And then, he wanted to fight every single Penguins player.

I won't repeat what he said.

The Caps are still in the playoff race.

(Credit: NHL.com)

3. It'll take a miracle in Columbus

For Columbus, it's going to take a miracle.

Yesterday, the Jackets lost to the Bruins 3-2. With one game left to play, they trail the Flyers by two points, though the Flyers have a game in hand.

Columbus will wrap up its season against the Washington Capitals. It's a game to watch, unless Philadelphia beats the Hurricanes tomorrow.

Here's a recap of the game against Boston.

Early in the third period, the home team was trailing by a goal, but Adam Fantilli tied the game.

Shortly after the midway point of the period, however, Mark Kastelic dealt a crushing blow to Columbus with the game-winning goal.

In the win, James Hagens recorded his first point in his NHL debut.

4. The Sens lose in New Jersey

In New Jersey, the Sens and the Devils played a game of little consequence.

Ottawa has already qualified, and finishing first or second among the playoff-bound teams doesn't matter much. The Devils, meanwhile, are out of the playoffs.

The Devils were leading 2-0 at one point in the game, but Michael Amadio reignited his team's hopes.

Ottawa fought back and even took a one-goal lead.

Dawson Mercer, however, tied the game.

Heading to overtime.

Nico Hischier secured the win for his team, which hurts the team's chances heading into the upcoming draft.

Ottawa is back in second place among the playoff teams.


Overtime

– That's funny.

– A big ovation for MacKenzie Weegar, who was back in Calgary.

– The top scorers from yesterday's game.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Sabres and Lightning games are ones to watch tonight.

(Credit: Google)
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