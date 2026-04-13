Top 4: Cutter Gauthier’s 40th Goal

The Canadiens played their second game in 24 hours yesterday.

Montreal and New York weren't the only teams in action, however.

Here are the results and highlights from the other five games:

The final Sunday of the regular season has come to a close!#NHLStats: https://t.co/DVytMmiZCg pic.twitter.com/TWCDVTmcWN — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 13, 2026

1. A 40th goal for Cutter Gauthier

Juraj Slafkovsky has really broken out this season.

Another player drafted in 2022 is having a strong season: Cutter Gauthier. Yesterday, he scored two goals to reach the 40-goal mark. This is his second season in the NHL.

40 GOALS FOR CUTTER GAUTHIER He joins Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne, and Corey Perry as the only Anaheim Ducks to score 40 goals in a season. (via @NHL)pic.twitter.com/X9517hHU7g — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 13, 2026

Anaheim could have clinched a playoff spot with a win.

Joel Quenneville's team, however, lost in overtime.

It isn't over until it's over Marco Rossi scores the Subway Canada OT winner for the Canucks with 9.5 seconds left in overtime. pic.twitter.com/IImrXdc50v — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2026

The Ducks still have a good chance of making the playoffs.

In the win, big defenseman Curtis Douglas scored his first NHL goal.

A big celebration for a big man! 6'9″ Curtis Douglas has scored his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/3rF8q6mtxv — NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2026

He also dropped the gloves.

Quebec native Jeffrey Viel (6'1”) proved he had some guts by dropping the gloves against Curtis Douglas (6'9”) pic.twitter.com/nWtyljvKZV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 13, 2026

2. The Capitals Are Still in the Running

In the afternoon, the Capitals hosted the Penguins. This was a much more important game for Washington than for Pittsburgh, which is guaranteed to finish second in the division.

This could be the last game between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. The two were facing off for the 100th time.

It could also be Ovechkin's final game in Washington.

Time flies.

Sid and Ovi gather for a photo ahead of potentially their final game against one another pic.twitter.com/ixe4Fvz7nS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2026

In fact, after the game, Ovi, who was named the first star, didn't want anything to do with shaking hands with the Penguins.

Ovi seemingly didn't want to do a postgame handshake with the Penguins and waved them off Maybe because he might be playing them in the playoffs or because he's playing one more year? pic.twitter.com/Sz6yjGm2Qm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 12, 2026

And of course, the fans want to keep him for another year.

He'll think about it, he says.

Washington Capitals fans chant “ONE MORE YEAR” during Ovi's postgame interview pic.twitter.com/oyBhkkfcKC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2026

We had to wait until the second period to see the first goal of the game.

Trevor van Riemsdyk broke the ice.

Trevor van Riemsdyk scores his 3rd goal of the season to give the Caps the lead : Penguins vs. Capitals LIVE on SN360

: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/vWlxWUNrH6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2026

And late in the game, Connor McMichael scored the insurance goal.

CONNOR MCMICHAEL WITH THE INSURANCE GOAL FOR THE CAPS!! pic.twitter.com/Nhf8WKtkrW — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 12, 2026

Ovechkin finds Connor McMichael to put an exclamation point on this one for the @Capitals pic.twitter.com/7BCFVyyE2Z — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 12, 2026

Tom Wilson had an eventful game.

First, he got injured while blocking a thunderous shot from Erik Karlsson.

Tom Wilson is hurt after blocking a shot from Erik Karlsson #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/AHF5uyQm7b — Capitals Replays (@CapitalsReplays) April 12, 2026

And then, he wanted to fight every single Penguins player.

I won't repeat what he said.

“Let's fight. Bunch of p**sies.” Tom Wilson was caught on a hot mic while getting into it with Elmer Soderblom and the Pens late in the 3rd period pic.twitter.com/Ji46mhUKwd — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 12, 2026

The Caps are still in the playoff race.

3. It'll take a miracle in Columbus

For Columbus, it's going to take a miracle.

Yesterday, the Jackets lost to the Bruins 3-2. With one game left to play, they trail the Flyers by two points, though the Flyers have a game in hand.

Columbus will wrap up its season against the Washington Capitals. It's a game to watch, unless Philadelphia beats the Hurricanes tomorrow.

Here's a recap of the game against Boston.

Early in the third period, the home team was trailing by a goal, but Adam Fantilli tied the game.

Shortly after the midway point of the period, however, Mark Kastelic dealt a crushing blow to Columbus with the game-winning goal.

Mark Kastelic with an absolute snipe here to put the @NHLBruins in the lead! Wow… pic.twitter.com/Z4YK5CqBVK — NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2026

In the win, James Hagens recorded his first point in his NHL debut.

James Hagens picks up a point in his first-ever NHL game pic.twitter.com/Cba4954duZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 12, 2026

4. The Sens lose in New Jersey

In New Jersey, the Sens and the Devils played a game of little consequence.

Ottawa has already qualified, and finishing first or second among the playoff-bound teams doesn't matter much. The Devils, meanwhile, are out of the playoffs.

The Devils were leading 2-0 at one point in the game, but Michael Amadio reignited his team's hopes.

Michael Amadio gets the tip to bring the Sens within one! pic.twitter.com/2SDaWphx6H — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 13, 2026

Ottawa fought back and even took a one-goal lead.

Dawson Mercer, however, tied the game.

DAWSON MERCER SHORTY He ties the game with under eight minutes to go in the 3rd period pic.twitter.com/1Xt1o20G3U — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2026

Heading to overtime.

Nico Hischier secured the win for his team, which hurts the team's chances heading into the upcoming draft.

THE DEVILS WIN IT IN OT! Nico Hischier wins it for the Devils in OT. pic.twitter.com/wuseDTJPP5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 13, 2026

Ottawa is back in second place among the playoff teams.

Overtime

– That's funny.

He just won the Dan Muse lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/UQhDznVTKb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2026

– A big ovation for MacKenzie Weegar, who was back in Calgary.

– The top scorers from yesterday's game.

– The Sabres and Lightning games are ones to watch tonight.