The Canadiens: One of the best-managed teams in the NHL (according to agents)

Several NHL player agents were recently surveyed to share their opinions on a variety of topics.

The results were compiled by The Athletic, based on questions about the NHL posed to the agents by several journalists. This provides a snapshot of how the NHL is perceived.

Here is the article in question.

NHL agent poll: Best and worst-run teams, biggest contract, future commissionerhttps://t.co/KvEo5ER56V — James Mirtle (@mirtle) April 13, 2026

Right from the start, we see that the first question concerns the best-managed franchise in the NHL. And among the seven teams that received at least one vote, we find the Canadiens, who received one vote.

The other teams?

Lightning: 11 votes

Wild: 4 votes

Stars: 3 votes

Panthers: 3 votes

Avalanche: 3 votes

Kings: 2 votes

I think it would be dishonest to say that the Habs only received one vote because Kent Hughes is a former agent, as I've heard. After all, it's true that the Canadiens are really well managed.

The duo of Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton is doing an excellent job. And that shows in the overall standings.

Because when you look at the agents' picks, it's clear that aside from the Panthers, we're talking about organizations that aren't exactly at the bottom of the standings.

And as for the Panthers, we know it's not because the club is poorly managed.

On the other end of the spectrum, it's clear that the Canucks and the Rangers—the two teams that received the most votes for the worst-managed organizations—belong at the bottom of the standings.

The Canucks might change GMs, but it won't be anytime soon that the Rangers show Chris Drury the door.

In a nutshell

– It doesn't change much: he won't be playing anymore anyway.

Patrik Laine is on the ice this morning in Brossard, under the supervision of Adam Nicholas, who didn't travel with the team. Even though the Finnish forward seems to have been abandoned by the team, he's showing that he wants to stay in shape and ready to play.@DLCoulisses… pic.twitter.com/oclegwIVpe — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 13, 2026

– When will he be back in good health?

In turn, Alexandre Carrier took to the ice and handled pucks for the first time since the start of his rehabilitation. He is still under the supervision of Adam Nicholas.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Carrier #NHL pic.twitter.com/jQUYL7KCiD — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 13, 2026

– Interesting.

“We set goals with Marco (Donadel) and we could see we weren't meeting them.” – Luca Saputo#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/4UGsmdtwU0 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 13, 2026

– Note to self.

“Philippe Eullaffroy is a caretaker. He is not among the candidates in the process.” “We'd like to have a new coach by the time the World Cup window opens. We've already received dozens of resumes. We're looking for someone with experience in MLS or in a league…” pic.twitter.com/kMrEisS5us — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 13, 2026

– Unbelievable.

And it cost the Yankees the win. Not good, boss. https://t.co/NIo0Yjz6dA — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 13, 2026

– News from Tampa Bay.

No Brandon Hagel tonight, Jon Cooper said “hopefully this will be the last game he misses”

Raddysh also out tonight, no official update on James/Crozier who have both been skating with the team #GoBolts #TBLightning — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) April 13, 2026

– Michael Hage at the Spengler Cup?