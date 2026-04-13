The Canadiens: One of the best-managed teams in the NHL (according to agents)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens: One of the best-managed teams in the NHL (according to agents)
Credit: YouTube

Several NHL player agents were recently surveyed to share their opinions on a variety of topics.

The results were compiled by The Athletic, based on questions about the NHL posed to the agents by several journalists. This provides a snapshot of how the NHL is perceived.

Here is the article in question.

Right from the start, we see that the first question concerns the best-managed franchise in the NHL. And among the seven teams that received at least one vote, we find the Canadiens, who received one vote.

The other teams?

  • Lightning: 11 votes
  • Wild: 4 votes
  • Stars: 3 votes
  • Panthers: 3 votes
  • Avalanche: 3 votes
  • Kings: 2 votes

I think it would be dishonest to say that the Habs only received one vote because Kent Hughes is a former agent, as I've heard. After all, it's true that the Canadiens are really well managed.

The duo of Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton is doing an excellent job. And that shows in the overall standings.

Because when you look at the agents' picks, it's clear that aside from the Panthers, we're talking about organizations that aren't exactly at the bottom of the standings.

And as for the Panthers, we know it's not because the club is poorly managed.

On the other end of the spectrum, it's clear that the Canucks and the Rangers—the two teams that received the most votes for the worst-managed organizations—belong at the bottom of the standings.

The Canucks might change GMs, but it won't be anytime soon that the Rangers show Chris Drury the door.


In a nutshell

– It doesn't change much: he won't be playing anymore anyway.

– When will he be back in good health?

– Interesting.

– Note to self.

– Unbelievable.

– News from Tampa Bay.

– Michael Hage at the Spengler Cup?

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