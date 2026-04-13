Mike Vrabel is refusing to speak to the media this week

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, controversy surrounds Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel .

Contrary to what many are suggesting, his planned absence from the pre-draft press conference is reportedly not related to the current media situation.

According to an internal schedule obtained by USA TODAY Sports, it was actually Eliot Wolf, executive vice president of player personnel, who was originally scheduled to address the media on April 13. This decision had been made back in March, well before the publication of compromising photos showing Vrabel with journalist Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona.

These images, captured in an informal setting, show the two individuals in swimwear near a pool as well as embracing on a rooftop terrace. The situation quickly sparked a reaction, especially since both Vrabel and Russini are married. The coach, however, downplayed the incident in a statement to the New York Post, asserting that it was a “completely innocent” interaction.

A controversy casting a shadow over the draft

Despite his explanations, the controversy continues to grow. At The Athletic, where Russini has worked since leaving ESPN, an internal investigation is now underway regarding her conduct. Pending the findings, the journalist has been suspended from her duties.

On the sports front, this controversy comes at a crucial time for the Patriots, who are preparing for the draft scheduled for April 23. The organization holds the 31st overall pick after reaching Super Bowl 60, making them a team to watch during this draft.

Although Vrabel is expected to speak publicly during or after the draft, this situation could continue to fuel discussions surrounding the team. Between managing their image and preparing for the season, the Patriots must now navigate a delicate media climate.

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