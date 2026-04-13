Michael Hage: The Canadiens wanted him in Montreal (despite his injury)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Michael Hage: The Canadiens wanted him in Montreal (despite his injury)
Credit: onhockeytv

The Canadiens left it up to Michael Hage to decide what to do next.

And instead of choosing to move up to the pros, whether in Montreal or Laval, he decided to return to Michigan for the time being.

This surprised a lot of people. And for what it's worth, I still believe that “we'll believe it when we see it” in his case.

We understand why such a decision was made in some respects. He doesn't consider himself ready to dominate in the NHL, and without TJ Hughes ahead of him, he wants to become a more well-rounded player at the college level…

He knows there's no rush right now with his injury…

He likely prefers the idea of playing in the NCAA rather than joining the Laval Rocket, where he would have earned less money than at the college level…

He wants to win the Frozen Four next year—and his team will provide him with reinforcements…

But despite everything, we know that not everyone would have chosen to pass up the chance to play for the Montreal Canadiens right now.

Actually, let me rephrase that: he wouldn't have played because his ankle would have prevented him from doing so. But as Marco D'Amico (RG Media) noted in an article, the Habs still wanted him around the team.

That's no small matter.

Despite his injury, the Habs could have had him burn a year off his contract, just to keep him around the team and give him a taste of playoff fever.

He chose to go back to school instead.

It's worth noting that I don't believe this is a problematic situation between the Habs and the player. I don't think Hage will sign his first pro contract anywhere other than with the Canadiens organization.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Oh really?

– The Selke for Nick Suzuki?

– There's a grain of truth in every joke—ah, never mind.

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