Michael Hage: The Canadiens wanted him in Montreal (despite his injury)

The Canadiens left it up to Michael Hage to decide what to do next.

And instead of choosing to move up to the pros, whether in Montreal or Laval, he decided to return to Michigan for the time being.

This surprised a lot of people. And for what it's worth, I still believe that “we'll believe it when we see it” in his case.

We understand why such a decision was made in some respects. He doesn't consider himself ready to dominate in the NHL, and without TJ Hughes ahead of him, he wants to become a more well-rounded player at the college level…

He knows there's no rush right now with his injury…

He likely prefers the idea of playing in the NCAA rather than joining the Laval Rocket, where he would have earned less money than at the college level…

He wants to win the Frozen Four next year—and his team will provide him with reinforcements…

Talked about this yesterday as one of the reasons why Michael Hage is sticking around in the NCAA. Michigan was/is expected to be a contender again next year with some strong recruiting options, and they likely aren't done yet. Hage would be the focal point as their all-around 1C. https://t.co/4MuIwvg43Y — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 13, 2026

But despite everything, we know that not everyone would have chosen to pass up the chance to play for the Montreal Canadiens right now.

Actually, let me rephrase that: he wouldn't have played because his ankle would have prevented him from doing so. But as Marco D'Amico (RG Media) noted in an article, the Habs still wanted him around the team.

#GoHabsGo prospect Michael Hage has decided to return to Michigan next season. Here's an inside look into what led to this decision, the relationship with Montreal, and why sources believe it isn't as shocking as it seems. https://t.co/dUlQuDuVgW — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 13, 2026

That's no small matter.

Despite his injury, the Habs could have had him burn a year off his contract, just to keep him around the team and give him a taste of playoff fever.

He chose to go back to school instead.

It's worth noting that I don't believe this is a problematic situation between the Habs and the player. I don't think Hage will sign his first pro contract anywhere other than with the Canadiens organization.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

For context, Demidov will earn $1 million in Schedule A bonuses this year regardless (whether it's goals, PPG, or TOI). Whole-season Schedule A bonuses (such as TOI or PPG rate) are calculated at the end of the season. Therefore, earning his final $250K through goals is still possible (and the goal). If he fails… — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 13, 2026

– Oh really?

Patrick Johnston: Re Patrik Allvin/Canucks: One league source thinks if he gets outright fired, he will end up moving to Minnesota to work as GM Bill Guerin's top scout – The Province (4/10) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 13, 2026

– The Selke for Nick Suzuki?

The only competition for the Selke would be Cirelli. Hischier too, maybe, but missing the playoffs will hurt his case. It seems like a given that Suzuki will be the first Habs player to win this trophy since Guy Carbonneau. https://t.co/Kg8rhbYPOp — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 12, 2026

– There's a grain of truth in every joke—ah, never mind.