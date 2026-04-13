Michael Hage is expected to play in the Spengler Cup…

The news broke over the weekend.

Michael Hage (barring a major surprise) will be back at Michigan for his third year in the NCAA next fall. The young player feels he isn't 100% ready to make the jump to the pros yet and wants to stay in school to continue his development.

It's his decision, after all.

That said, since Hage turns 20 tomorrow, he won't be eligible to play in the next World Junior Championship. He performed well at the tournament this winter, but he'll be too old to compete in the 2027 edition.

But…

But Hage could participate in the next Spengler Cup, an opportunity that would serve as a great showcase for the young player. In 2025, an NCAA All-Star team participated in the Spengler Cup, and if that's the case again this year, he'll likely have a chance to go.

Also, the young player could be selected by Canada if the NCAA All-Star team isn't part of the competition, since the tournament is known for bringing together top-tier teams as well as several promising prospects…

Actually, colleague @PodcastLaReleve makes a good point. The 2025 edition of the Spengler Cup included an NCAA All-Star team. So it's very likely Hage would be called up for that before Canada. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 13, 2026

In Hage's case, such participation would give him the opportunity to gain experience against professional players and continue his development.

It would also be a chance to prove he can compete against older, more experienced opponents… and it would let him see where he stands in his progress on the ice.

I feel like it would be a great experience for him. I would have liked to see him play in the World Junior Championship like everyone else, but if he can face older players with international experience, that can't hurt either…

It remains to be seen whether this opportunity will materialize, but one thing is certain: a spot at the 2026 Spengler Cup could certainly mark an important milestone in his development. And that's why the idea is so interesting to me.

Quick Q&A

– Yes!

– What do you think?

If I had a vote for Jack Adams, it would be Dan Muse and about 7 coaches tied for second.

Since you can't do it that way…

1. Muse

2. Cooper

3. Ruff

4. St. Louis

5. Sturm

And oh my goodness I've absolutely screwed Rick Tocchet, Jared Bednar and Travis Green.

Good luck, voters! — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 13, 2026

– Seriously.

Cole Caufield scores another gem for his 51st goal! pic.twitter.com/kz8bnqxYJ5 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 13, 2026

– Nice!